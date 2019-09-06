The Snuts Unleash Music Video for 'Maybe California'

Scotish rock band The Snuts have unleashed a music video for their anthemic new single "Maybe California" - out now on Elektra Records. Directed by Ronan Corrigan and Hope Kemp, the video is one big slice of Americana - a homage to the Red White & Blue. Set in the line of a drive-thru diner, the band watch the dichotomy of "fake" social media portrayal vs "reality" from the seats of their Mercedes Benz.

Working with Rich Costey (Muse, Interpol, Biffy Clyro), the song is a true statement piece, oozing indie flair and elevating the band's fresh and authentic sound, offering another insight to their highly-anticipated debut album which the band are currently recording. 'Maybe California' follows the May release of their previous single "All Your Friends".

The Snuts have been garnering a massive following in Scotland and across the UK with support from the likes of BBC 6 Music, Radio 1, Radio X, Absolute Radio, Clash and Dork Magazine. The band have appeared at festivals throughout the summer, including the Edinburgh Summer Sessions with UK chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, as well as memorable sets at Reading & Leeds, Victorious Festival and their triumphant main stage performance at TRNSMT to 20,000 people which was dubbed by BBC News as "Snuts Day".

Next week, The Snuts will embark on their biggest ever headline tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will host sold out shows across the UK and include their biggest show outside of their home of Scotland at London's Scala on October 22nd. Following their headline tour, The Snuts will join Lewis Capaldi as special guests on his November tour of the UK. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

The Snuts Tour Dates

September 12, 2019 - Sunderland, UK - Independent - SOLD OUT

September 13, 2019 - Sheffield, UK- Leadmill - SOLD OUT

September 14, 2019 - Liverpool, UK - Arts Club Loft - SOLD OUT

September 16, 2019 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 3

September 17, 2019 - Southampton, UK - Joiners

September 18, 2019 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store - SOLD OUT

September 19, 2019 - Exeter, UK - Cavern

September 21, 2019 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

September 27, 2019 - Motherwell, UK - Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

October 04. 2019 - Dundee, UK - Fat Sams - SOLD OUT

October 05, 2019 - Aberdeen, UK - Beach Ballroom - SOLD OUT

October 21, 2019 - Manchester, UK - Yes Pink Room - SOLD OUT

October 22, 2019 - London, UK - Scala

October 24, 2019 - Belfast, UK - Voodoo

October 25, 2019 - Dublin, IE - Grand Social

November 21, 2019 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre * - SOLD OUT

November 22, 2019 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall * - SOLD OUT

November 23, 2019 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy * - SOLD OUT

November 25, 2019 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy * - SOLD OUT

November 26, 2019 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy * - SOLD OUT

November 28, 2019 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall * - SOLD OUT

*Supporting Lewis Capaldi

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle





