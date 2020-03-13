The Snuts Release Debut MIXTAPE EP

Rising British indie rockers, The Snuts, have released their debut Mixtape EP via Parlophone Records. The 9-track EP, which includes their brand-new self-produced single "Don't Forget It (Punk)", is available to stream and download now HERE.

The band will celebrate the release of Mixtape EP with a run of special release shows and in-stores starting tonight. The Snuts, who sold-out their 2019 Autumn UK tour and have sold 20,000 tickets in the last 12 months, will head out on a run of UK dates in April and May. Tickets are available HERE.

The Snuts Tour Dates

March 13, 2020 - Glasgow - Acoustic Matinee Show @ King Tuts - SOLD OUT

March 13, 2020 - Glasgow - EP Launch @ King Tuts - SOLD OUT

March 14, 2020 - Dundee - Assai Records

March 14, 2020 - Edinburgh - Assai Records

March 15, 2020 - Nottingham - Rough Trade - SOLD OUT

March 16, 2020 - London - Rough Trade East

March 17, 2020 - Birmingham - HMV Vault

March 18, 2020 - Liverpool - Phase One

April 27, 2020 - Dublin - Button Factory

April 29, 2020 - Manchester - Academy 2 (Upgrade) - SOLD OUT

April 30, 2020 - London - Kentish Town Forum

May 05, 2020 - Cardiff - Globe - SOLD OUT

May 06, 2020 - Leeds - Leeds Stylus (Upgrade) - SOLD OUT

May 09, 2020 - Edinburgh - Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT

Recorded in LA with Inflo (Karen O / Danger Mouse, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz) and Tony Hoffer (Beck, Goldfrapp, M83) the track is the second to be taken from 'Mixtape EP'. The release also includes the band's explosive hymn "All Your Friends", the four-to-the-floor indie banger "Coffee & Cigarettes:, "Don't Forget It (Punk)" and the heart wrenching "Boardwalk:, which shows a more vulnerable side to Jack's writing and bares the depth of the band's sound.

With a sensational rise since the release of live favorite "Juan Belmonte" and an adoring fan base, The Snuts have been garnering a massive following in the UK with support from the likes of BBC 6 Music, Radio 1, Radio X, Absolute Radio, Independent, Clash, Notion, Far Out Magazine and Dork Magazine.





