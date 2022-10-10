Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Smithereens Announce Limited Edition Green Vinyl Xmas Album

The Smithereens Announce Limited Edition Green Vinyl Xmas Album

The album features “Run Rudolph Run” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Christmas with The Smithereens is more than a Christmas- time cover album. This quartet does an impressive job of channeling the spirt of 1960s rock, and solidly interpreting each memorable tune.

The band's originals add a nice twist to the disc and are written with such '60s-savviness that without prior knowledge it would almost be difficult to decide which songs were covers and which were originals.

Lead singer Pat DiNizio wraps his husky voice around a smartly selected collection of classic seasonal rockers such as "Run Rudolph Run" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," along with more obscure fare.

It's the latter that makes this such a delight, as the band tears into rugged re- workings of the Ramones' "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)," the Who's crunchy "Christmas"(from Tommy) and even a rare Beatles track grabbed fromthe Liverpool band's '60s fan club only discs.

Sunset Blvd. Records is re-issuing Christmas With The Smithereens on November 18, 2022. The green vinyl will be a limited edition of 1000 and it marks the first time the collection will be available in the LP format in a decade.

In the words of drummer Dennis Diken "...Beginning at a tender age, records became my favorite and the most meaningful gifts I received at Christmas. Kiddie" 45s and 78s and the scant Christmas records that my parents bought served as my introductions to the wonderful world of recorded sound when I was 2 or 3 years old. I'd sit hypnotized in front of the small "Pal" phonograph.

My earliest recollection of owning any kind of LP was Sing A Song Of Christmas With Woody The Chipmunk And All The Gang, a cheap, rather weird knockoff of Alvin & company, with garish sleeve art, bedecked with tin-foil snow flakes.

Around this time, my mom turned me on to a 10" long-player of a capella Carpathian Christmas carols, sung by a soulful, wailing choir that chilled me to the bone. I still listen to it. Although I swore allegiance to all things non- square (as much as my pre-school barometer could detect) I gave special dispensation to Christmas records."




From This Author - Michael Major


Addison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New SingleAddison Grace Announces Sophomore EP & Shares New Single
October 7, 2022

Salt Lake City-based musician Addison Grace announces his sophomore EP Things That Are Bad For Me. 'Pretty Girl,' produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Del Water Gap, Samia), shows a darker, heavier side of the musician as they learn to put themselves above a seemingly perfect, yet ultimately destructive relationship.
Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'
October 7, 2022

Rising pop artist Nessa Barrett confronts industry standards and SoCal toxicity on her raw new single “tired of california.” It’s the latest irresistible anthem from the newcomer’s debut album young forever. “tired of california” is accompanied by a suitably atmospheric music video.
Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'Dragonette Releases 'Seasick' Off Upcoming New Album 'Twennies'
October 7, 2022

Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem 'New Suit,' describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” 
THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'THUS LOVE Drops Debut Album 'Memorial'
October 7, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Listen to the new album now!
Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'
October 7, 2022

A jaunty and percussive tempo drives this satiric take on politics and culture in America in the 21st century; swooping doo-wop vocals play call and response to the lead vocals as the singer pokes a little fun at promises made but never delivered. The singer remains hopeful for the future, even in the midst of the failure of hope.