The Smashing Pumpkins Release New Single 'Beguiled'

The Smashing Pumpkins shared their brand new single Beguiled today, along with details of their highly anticipated twelfth studio album; a three-act rock opera album titled ATUM (pronounced Autumn), which is slated for release in April 2023 [Pre-order/add/save HERE].

ATUM will feature 33-tracks --with each track to be revealed chronologically each week on Corgan's podcast-- and is the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corganover the past 4 years. Each act of eleven songs will come out every eleven weeks on digital streaming platforms to coincide with the podcast.

Act 1 on November 15, 2022. Act 2 on January 31, 2023. Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023, also available for pre-order HERE.

Also revealed today, Billy Corgan's brand-new podcast series co-produced with iHeartRadio, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The first two episodes are available now via https://smashingpumpkins.com where fans can hear two never-before released tracks, taken from The Smashing Pumpkins' forthcoming album.

The first episode's guest is David Bowie's esteemed long-time pianist Mike Garson. More guests to be revealed soon. Each episode of Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan will debut a new, yet to be released song until the official release of ATUM in 2023. This week, tracks Atum and Butterfly Suite were shared alongside a deeper break down, from Corgan himself, on their forthcoming 33-track musical concept album.

The podcast also dives into Pumpkins history and features a classic song in each episode. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Last night, the legendary rock luminaries debuted their new single 'Beguiled' via a very special live video performance broadcasted exclusively via the bands' Tik Tok account.

This week, the band celebrates their new music and their forthcoming North American arena tour with two very special sold out underplays at Chicago's Metro and New York City's Irving Plaza. This Friday, they will be performing Beguiled for the first time live on late night television on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Next month, The Smashing Pumpkins will be embarking on their North American arena tour with special guests Jane's Addiction andPoppy. Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date SPIRITS ON FIRE TOUR will commence on October 2 in Dallas, TX and will conclude on November 19 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl. For tickets and more details, go here.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks.

Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new-and it still is today. As a result, they've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band's eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins will release their next album in 2023. More details to come.

Watch the new music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane's Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane's Addiction + opener Meg Myers

Photo Credit Paul Elledge