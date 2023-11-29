The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour

Emerging R&B girl group, The Shindellas, will serve as direct support for the entirety of October London’s forthcoming “The Rebirth of Marvin” tour with newly confirmed dates at Seattle’s Showbox, Los Angeles’ The Fonda, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, Washington D.C.’s Howard Theatre, New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Dallas’ The Studio at the Factory and more. See below for complete tour routing.

Tickets for the winter tour will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, November 30 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following this Friday, December 1 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.theshindellas.com/tour.

The upcoming performances add to what has been a landmark year for the trio, who released their acclaimed new album Shindo, earlier this fall via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers—stream/purchase HERE. In celebration of the record, the group recently made their “TODAY” debut performing their Billboard top 10 single, “Last Night Was Good For My Soul” —watch HERE. Additionally, they are set to make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, December 19.

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul to bring forth a sound they call “New American Soul.” Across its nine tracks, The Shindellas showcase the depths of their combined vocals with a sound that spans soul music’s past, present and future.

The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones—made history as the first R&B band to perform at the CMT Awards in 2021. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the trio has performed most recently at the 2023 Black Music Honors, as well as at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, Disney’s Dreamers Academy, ESSENCE Festival of Culture, TEDxNashville Women and the 2021 CMA Country Christmas.

THE SHINDELLAS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 1 at 10:00am local time

December 16—Nashville, TN—Hope for the Holidays—Fisher Center of Performing Arts

December 19—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry debut

December 31—Nashville, TN—Analog at Hutton Hotel

January 25, 2024—Seattle, WA—The Showbox*

January 27, 2024—Berkeley, CA—The UC Theatre Taube Music Hall*

January 28, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda*

February 7, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theater*

February 8, 2024—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works*

February 9, 2024—Atlanta, GA—Centerstage*

February 10, 2024—Charlotte, NC—QC Soundstage*

February 14, 2024—Baltimore, MD—Rams Head Live!*

February 15, 2024—Washington, D.C.—Howard Theatre*

February 17, 2024—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer*

February 18, 2024—Richmond, VA—The National*

February 20, 2024—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*

February 22, 2024—St. Louis, MO—The Hawthorne*

February 23, 2024—Cleveland, OH—The Agora*

February 24, 2024—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre*

February 29, 2024—New Orleans, LA—Joy Theater*

March 1, 2024—Houston, TX—Warehouse Live*

March 3, 2024—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory*

*supporting October London

