The Sheepdogs Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Over the course of a full music industry shutdown, there was one thing, and only one, that saved Saskatchewan-based band The Sheepdogs; straight-up, non-bummer, pandemic-induced rock and roll. In a few days' time, the band will take every bit of that energy captured on their latest album, Outta Sight, to venues across the country-from Vermont to California and back.

The hard-working and hard-living Canadian band present cool, vintage rock and roll without pretension. It's urgent, rhythmic, clear, and fun. It's a break from slick production and gazing at your navel, and proclaims the joy and jubilation of drums, bass, horns, and electric guitar.

The Sheepdogs make tunes that make you nod your head. The artistry, however, beneath the stadium riffs-the harmonies, the multiple guitar parts, the groove behind a rhythm section that hangs out together when they're not on the clock-is battle-honed and spit-shined between vans, garages, thousands of soundchecks, and, yes, headlining shows.

The first of The Sheepdogs' U.S. headlining tour is on September 20th at Burlington, Vermont's legendary Higher Ground. The road dogs will be throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, and the Midwest in October and November before starting their westerly jaunt in Seattle on December 3rd. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at thesheepdogs.com.

Fans who haven't checked out The Sheepdogs' new album Outta Sight should do so immediately right here. In October, their live album Live at Lee's will be available in vinyl for the tour.

The Sheepdogs' Tour Dates

Sept. 20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Oct. 15 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

Oct. 17 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Oct. 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW

Nov. 1 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse

Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Nov. 4 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

Dec. 3 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern - SOLD OUT

Dec. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Dec. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

Dec. 8 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Dec. 11 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Dec. 12 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Dec. 14 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Dec. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Dec. 16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Hailing from Saskatoon, The Sheepdogs are one of Canada's most successful bands amassing a legion of fans worldwide with their rich harmonies, rounded guitar tones, and classic rock-influenced sound. The Sheepdogs have had 9 top 20 songs including 3 number one singles in their native Canada.

Their albums Learn & Burn and The Sheepdogs both went platinum and yielded the platinum singles "I Don't Know" and "Feeling Good". They were the first unsigned band on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon twice, and have been nominated for 10 Juno Awards, winning four.