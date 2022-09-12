The Sheepdogs Announce New U.S. Tour Dates
In October, their live album Live at Lee’s will be available in vinyl for the tour.
Over the course of a full music industry shutdown, there was one thing, and only one, that saved Saskatchewan-based band The Sheepdogs; straight-up, non-bummer, pandemic-induced rock and roll. In a few days' time, the band will take every bit of that energy captured on their latest album, Outta Sight, to venues across the country-from Vermont to California and back.
The hard-working and hard-living Canadian band present cool, vintage rock and roll without pretension. It's urgent, rhythmic, clear, and fun. It's a break from slick production and gazing at your navel, and proclaims the joy and jubilation of drums, bass, horns, and electric guitar.
The Sheepdogs make tunes that make you nod your head. The artistry, however, beneath the stadium riffs-the harmonies, the multiple guitar parts, the groove behind a rhythm section that hangs out together when they're not on the clock-is battle-honed and spit-shined between vans, garages, thousands of soundchecks, and, yes, headlining shows.
The first of The Sheepdogs' U.S. headlining tour is on September 20th at Burlington, Vermont's legendary Higher Ground. The road dogs will be throughout the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, and the Midwest in October and November before starting their westerly jaunt in Seattle on December 3rd. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at thesheepdogs.com.
Fans who haven't checked out The Sheepdogs' new album Outta Sight should do so immediately right here. In October, their live album Live at Lee's will be available in vinyl for the tour.
The Sheepdogs' Tour Dates
Sept. 20 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Oct. 15 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
Oct. 17 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Oct. 18 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 21 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Oct. 22 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory
Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Oct. 30 - Dallas, TX - Tulips
Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips FTW
Nov. 1 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse
Nov. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi
Nov. 4 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
Dec. 3 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern - SOLD OUT
Dec. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Dec. 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
Dec. 8 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
Dec. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Dec. 11 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Dec. 12 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Dec. 14 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
Dec. 15 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Dec. 16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Hailing from Saskatoon, The Sheepdogs are one of Canada's most successful bands amassing a legion of fans worldwide with their rich harmonies, rounded guitar tones, and classic rock-influenced sound. The Sheepdogs have had 9 top 20 songs including 3 number one singles in their native Canada.
Their albums Learn & Burn and The Sheepdogs both went platinum and yielded the platinum singles "I Don't Know" and "Feeling Good". They were the first unsigned band on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon twice, and have been nominated for 10 Juno Awards, winning four.