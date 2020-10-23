The Seventh Annual “iHeartCountry Festival Celebrates The Biggest Names In Country Music

The Virtual Event Featured Performances from Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, and more.

The Seventh Annual "iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One" Celebrated The Biggest Names in Country Music

The Virtual Event Featured Performances from Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green and Special Performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett, Hosted By Bobby Bones



New York, NY – October 24, 2020 – The seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One celebrated Country music's biggest artists on October 23. The virtual event, hosted by Bobby Bones, featured performances by Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Riley Green and Special Performances by Morgan Evans and Gabby Barrett. The star-studded event streamed exclusively on LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) and broadcasted live across iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets and at iHeartRadio.com.

Capital One Cardholders had the opportunity to enter an exclusive sweepstakes for the chance to virtually play in the iHeartCountry Capital One Trivia Night with Kelsea Ballerini, hosted by Bobby Bones. Players received an item signed by Kelsea Ballerini, and the Trivia Night winner virtually announced Kelsea Ballerini's performance during the iHeartCountry Festival.

The music of the iHeartRadio app came to life with an extraordinary lineup and these special moments:

Sam Hunt kicked off the show with one of his newest hits, "Hard To Forget," followed by fan-favorites "Young Once," "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s," "2016," and closed his set with mega-hit "Body Like a Backroad."

Country trio Lady A gave fans an energy-filled performance of "You Look Good," followed by their latest single "What If I Never Get Over You," "Bartender," and their first-ever hit "Need You Now." They finished their impressive set with their song written for Songland, "Champagne Night."

Gabby Barrett, who was introduced by Country legend Martina McBride, performed "The Good Ones," covered Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and rocked the stage with her number one Country radio hit "I Hope."

Kane Brown was introduced to fans by staff from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. During his set, he sang "Lose It," "Good As You," and his next Country radio single "Worship You." Brown dedicated his song "Homesick" to the U.S. military, then performed his first hit, "Heaven," and closed out his set with "What Ifs."

Riley Green gave the crowd an intimate performance during his first-ever iHeartCountry Festival set with acoustic renditions of his songs "Better Than Me," "If It Wasn't For Trucks" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."

Australian native Morgan Evans rocked the virtual crowd with "Kiss Somebody" and the first song he ever wrote for his wife Kelsea Ballerini "Dance With Me," as well as "Young Again."

Dustin Lynch reunited with his band for a high-energy performance that featured Country favorites like "Ridin' Roads," "Good Girl," "Momma's House" and "Small Town Boy."

Kelsea Ballerini, who was introduced to the stage by the iHeartCountry Capital One Trivia Night winner, began her sweet set with "Peter Pan" and "The Other Girl," where she brought out Special Guest Avenue Beat. Ballerini followed with "Homecoming Queen," "Miss Me More," and closed her performance with "Hole In The Bottle."

Jon Pardi brought the house down with fun renditions of fan-favorites like "Night Shift," "Heartache on the Dance Floor," "Dirt On My Boots" and "Ain't Always The Cowboy," before closing with last year's single "Heartache Medication."

Dierks Bentley world premiered his new song "Gone" at the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival and closed out the star-studded show with "Burning Man," "Woman, Amen," "I Hold On" and "Drunk On A Plane."

The iHeartCountry Festival is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include Capital One, Country Crock, Jane.com, Progressive Insurance, Tito's Handmade Vodka and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the exclusive charity partner.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access.

