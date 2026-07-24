The Revivalists Release New Album and Hit the Road on Tour

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The Revivalists have released a new album and are currently on tour in support of it.

RIAA Multi-Platinum-certified, New Orleans, LA-based band The Revivalists have released their eagerly awaited new album, GET IT HONEST, available now via Concord Records.

Photo Credit: Tommy Moore

The Revivalists' sixth studio LP and first all-new full-length release in over three years, GET IT HONEST includes the colossal opening track, 'Heart Stop,' which recently ascended to #4 on Mediabase's AAA Chart, making history as the band's seventh top 5 single on the national chart. Co-written by frontman David Shaw with 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated New Orleans musician Andriu 'Yàno' Yanovski and The Revivalists drummer PJ Howard, the track is joined by an official music video streaming now on YouTube. Directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano and shot entirely through a first-person-view helmet cam, the instantly striking visual takes the viewer inside an iconic New Orleans shotgun house alongside talented dancer Malerie Dempster. Further highlights include the introspective 'Razorblades and Runways,' the emotional title track and magnetic musical centerpiece, 'Get It Honest,' and the brand new single, 'Lost and Found,' the latter joined by an official music video premiering today on YouTube.

Produced once again by GRAMMY Award-winner Rich Costey (Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie) at Vermont's bucolic Guilford Sound — the same studio where The Revivalists and Costey previously collaborated on 2023's life-affirming fifth album, Pour It Out Into the Night — GET IT HONEST sees a veteran band enabled by hard-fought experience and boundless solidarity to strike a new path forward. Having embraced multiple musical personalities on previous records, the 12-track collection evinces a blessed cohesion, as if The Revivalists have finally found how they truly want to sound, at least for right now.

With seven of its eight members now fathers, GET IT HONEST is unquestionably a grown-folks record, built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a history that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation. Songs like 'Lost and Found' mirror these realizations, harnessing a welcome restraint that highlights this almighty band's collective journey towards the future. With GET IT HONEST, The Revivalists take the time and energy to remind us all to look up and look ahead, to keep going, and never let our past define our destiny.

'To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay,' Shaw says. 'Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful.'

The Revivalists are currently celebrating the new album's release with their GET IT HONEST TOUR, which began earlier this month with two sold-out dates at Nantucket, MA's Chicken Box — an annual tradition for the band — and will now travel the US through November. The Revivalists will be joined by an impressive lineup of support acts on select dates, including Robert Randolph, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Paul McDonald, Wells Ferrari, True Loves, Rustic Overtones, Olivia Barnes, and Hunter Metts. The Revivalists have also partnered with Concerted on an 'honest ticket' program in which fans who volunteer for two hours of community service receive a ticket in exchange for making a positive impact. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.therevivalists.com/tour.

The Revivalists — who earlier this year performed to their largest audience in their career with a hometown headline set at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and made their Grand Ole Opry debut as part of an 'Opry 100' celebration at the historic Nashville venue — will further mark the arrival of GET IT HONEST with a typically wide-ranging tour schedule featuring headline dates, top-billed festival appearances, and a very special record-release headline set this Saturday, July 25 at David Shaw's Big River Get Down in Hamilton, OH. The performance — along with festival performances from Band of Horses, JJ Grey & Mofro, and Fruition — will be featured in a free livestream via Volume.com. Fans are encouraged to support the livestream with donations benefitting The Revivalists' RevCauses, a nonprofit fund dedicated to strengthening communities, improving health, and protecting the environment.

Upcoming live highlights also include a highly anticipated run supporting The Red Clay Strays (including New York City's Madison Square Garden on August 9), as well as The Revivalists' annual return to Morrison, CO's world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 25). In addition, The Revivalists will join forces with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for 25 years, for The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea, an unforgettable musical adventure set to sail November 3-7 from Miami, FL, to Nassau, Bahamas, aboard Norwegian Jewel.

THE REVIVALISTS — LIVE 2026

JULY

25 – Hamilton, OH – David Shaw's Big River Get Down †

30 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

AUGUST

1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

2 – Sidney, ME – Bowl in the Pines %

4 – Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing Company %

5 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

7 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann ^

9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

11 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts #

13 – Fairlee, VT – Lake Morey Resort Summer Concert Series #

14 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution

28 – Copper Mountain, CO – Union Peak Festival †

SEPTEMBER

22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre =

25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre •

30 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^

OCTOBER

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena ^

3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena ^

4 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed +

7 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

9 – Schenectady, NY – Frog Alley Brewing

10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte #

14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center ^

15 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena ^

17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium ^

18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

NOVEMBER

3-7 – Miami, FL > Nassau, Bahamas – The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise at Sea †

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

14 – Wilmington, NC – BAD Day Music & Arts Festival †

16 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center

18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

19 – Tallahassee, FL – The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park #

21 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

22 – Pensacola, FL – Maritime Park

† Festival Appearance

^ supporting The Red Clay Strays

• w/ Ax and the Hatchetmen

= w/ Paul McDonald

∞ w/ Wells Ferrari

¡ w/ True Loves

% w/ Rustic Overtones

# w/ Hunter Metts

# w/ Olivia Barnes

+ w/ Robert Randolph

ABOUT THE REVIVALISTS

The Revivalists have made the journey from hole-in-the-wall marathon gigs to sold-out headline shows at such hallowed venues as New York City's Radio City Music Hall and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, multiplatinum success, and more than 1.6 billion worldwide streams thus far. The eight-piece New Orleans, LA-based band — David Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet), and PJ Howard (drums, percussion) — broke through with their third full-length studio recording, 2025's RIAA Gold-certified Men Amongst Mountains, its success fueled by both the band's growing recognition as a joyfully exciting live act as well as the chart-topping popular success of such fan favorites as 'Keep Going' and of course, the 3x Platinum 'Wish I Knew You,' the latter of which made history as The Revivalists' first-ever #1 single. Further success followed — including three #1 hit singles, shows opening for The Rolling Stones, top-billed festival sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, co-headlining the 2018 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with Imagine Dragons at Texas's Toyota Stadium, an unforgettable performance backing Ludacris at 2025's On Location Super Bowl LIX pre-game party in New Orleans, standout television performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, TODAY, Austin City Limits, and more. Hailed by NPR as 'filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen,' The Revivalists' most recent album, 2023's Pour It Out Into The Night, marked their most self-guided release to date, highlighted by such tracks as the #1 Triple A/Top 3 Alternative hit, 'Kid' — the former's most-played song of 2023. The collection was followed in 2024 by an expanded deluxe edition showcasing exclusive collaborations with such friends and fellow musicians as Dawes, The Head and the Heart, flipturn, Mannie Fresh, and the one and only Big Freedia.

In addition to their busy creative endeavors, The Revivalists have devoted themselves to philanthropic service through RevCauses, a nonprofit fund that supports the essential work of local and national organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in communities, health, and the environment. Supported by $1 from every ticket sold, fan donations and a variety of fundraising efforts, Rev Causes has raised more than $418,000 over the past six years.



Photo Credit: Tommy Moore / Download Hi-Res Press Image

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