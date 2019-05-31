The Record Company Teams Up With T Bone Burnett for Reimagined Version of YOU AND ME NOW

Today, Grammy-nominated band The Record Company released a reimagined version of their song "You and Me Now" available only on Amazon Music. Originally released on the band's acclaimed sophomore album, All Of This Life, the new Amazon Original version features production from the legendary T Bone Burnett and reveals a gentler, more subtle side of the band. The track is available to stream and purchase now.

Listen to "You and Me Now" (produced by T Bone Burnett) only on Amazon Music here!

The Record Company notes, "We have always produced our own music, so to get the chance to work with one of our favorite producers in T Bone Burnett was an absolutely unforgettable experience. We are so proud to share a reimagined version of one of our favorite songs from our last record and put a new spin on it. Hope all of our fans enjoy!"

Burnett adds, "I think of the music The Record Company makes as classical music, that is, music that grows out of the same ground as Muddy Waters and Jimmy Reed and Hank Williams. Or maybe soul music. Maybe that's what it is. Whatever you call it, they go for the groove. Good musicians and singers playing and singing good songs."

The Record Company released All of This Life in June 2018, and the album debuted in the top 5 on multiple Billboard charts, including Top New Artists and Top Alternative Artists. The band kicked off 2019 on Bob Seger's Farewell Tour, earning thunderous standing ovations each night while playing to packed arenas. The groove-driven blues-infused trio also kicked off their headline All Of This Life tour today, where they are scheduled to play more than a dozen American cities with stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater (supporting Dispatch), Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Firefly Music Festival. See below for full tour itinerary. Tickets can be found at http://therecordcompany.net/tour/.

Amazon Music listeners can find The Record Company's reimagined version of "You and Me Now" on the "Brushland" playlist, the global stage for today's Americana fan. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by The Record Company" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Tour Dates:

May 31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

June 1 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

June 3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

June 5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth

June 8 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

June 9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 11 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

June 12 - North Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

June 13 - Columbia, MO - Rose Park

June 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 17 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

June 18 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfiled Lake Amphitheatre

June 19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

June 21 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

June 22 - Peoria, IL - Glen Oak Park

July 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

July 6 - Greensboro, NC - White Oank Amphitheatre

July 7 - Manteo, NC - Roanoake Island Festival Park

July 10 - Charlottesville, VA - Sprint Pavilion

July 11 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

July 12 - Union, ME - Savage Oaks Vineyard & Winery

July 13 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music SEriews

July 14 - Northampton, MA - Green River Music Festival

August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Pershing Square Downtown Stage

August 17 - Big Sky, MT - Moonlight Music Fest

August 24 - Morgantown, IN - Bean Blossom Blues Fest





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You