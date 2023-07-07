The Raven Age Release New Album 'Blood Omen'

Consistently proving themselves to be one of the finest names in modern British metal, The Raven Age continue this trend with the release of their acclaimed new album Blood Omen via Music For Nations/Sony Music today (July 7th).

To celebrate the release The Raven Age have unleashed the video for new single ‘Tears Of Stone’, an animated journey into a vast foreboding wilderness capturing the fight for security and freedom.

Regarding the single guitarist George Harris says “‘Tears of Stone’ is one of the more epic sounding songs on the album. It’s got what I’d call that more traditional sound to it. I was especially pleased that we were able to use live strings on this one as it complements the nature of the song so well.”

About the songs themes he continues, “Conceptually it’s about the death of a group of Apache warriors in a conflict against the U.S. Cavalry, which left the Apache wives without their husbands, and therefore they cried for days and days to mourn their loss. The legend says that they cried so much their tears turned to stone.”

The new album Blood Omen pushes everything further than ever before. The choruses are made for arenas, the riffs are taut, direct, and free of fat. It all makes for a grand musical stage on which the record’s concept plays out.

Following the theme of its two predecessors (2019’s Conspiracy and Darkness Will Rise debut in 2017), the raven motif looms large, this time centring on the overthrowing of old masters, with the band’s Raven King character coming to prominence. Even in the artwork, things are bolder, a close up of The Raven King, says George, “taking his rightful place on the throne.”

With Blood Omen, The Raven Age worked with noted British cellist arranger Audrey Riley (Foo Fighters, Muse, Coldplay) at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance studios in London. With long-term producer Matt Hyde (Slipknot, Machine Head, Bullet For My Valentine) recording the record, final mastering was put into the treasured hands of Mika Jussila at Finnvox (Nightwish, Children of Bodom, HIM).

The Raven Age solidify their status live, they have performed over 400 shows internationally across 38 countries including major festival performances such as the main stage at Download Festival, Rock in Rio, Wacken, Hellfest and many more, as well as touring with the likes of Killswitch Engage, Volbeat, Shinedown and Alter Bridge.

Currently on tour with Iron Maiden, alongside playing some of the biggest rock and metal festivals this summer, The Raven Age embark on their own major headline tour in the autumn.

THE RAVEN AGE TOUR DATES 2023

July

8th – London, O2 Arena *

11th – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome *

13th – Antwerp, Sportpaleis *

15th – Milan, Return Of The Gods Festival

18th – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi *

20th – Murcia, Estadio Enrique Roca *

22nd – Bilbao, Bizkaia Arena Bec! *

25th – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle *

29th – Frankfurt, Festhalle *

31st – Munich, Olympiahalle



August

1st – Lake Velenje, Metal Days Festival

2-5th – Wacken Open Air Festival

*supporting Iron Maiden

HEADLINE TOUR

October

12th – Krakow, Kamienna 12

15th – Helsinki, On The Rocks Club

17th – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

18th – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

20th – Berlin, Badehaus

22nd – Prague, Futurum

24th – Hannover, Musikzentrum

25th – Uden, Del Pul

27th – Paris, La Maroquinerie

29th – Milan, The Legend Club

30th – Zurich, The Plaza

31st – Munich, Strom

November

2nd – Dortmund, FZW

3rd – Antwerp, Kavka

5th – London, Lafyette

7th – Manchester, Academy 3

8th – Glasgow, Attic

10th – Dublin, Academy 2

11th – Belfast, Limelight 2

13th – Birmingham, Asylum

15th – Bristol, Exchange

Blood Omen is out now on several formats including standard transparent red vinyl, standard jewel case CD, deluxe hardcover CD with exclusive artwork and a deluxe LP version pressed on black and red splatter vinyl, housed in gatefold packaging, complete with additional and exclusive artwork.

Exclusive album merchandise is also available to purchase alongside album formats and concert tickets through the band’s official store - https://www.theravenage.com/