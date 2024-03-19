The Pretenders Set US Headline Tour; Support Foo Fighters On Stadium Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pretenders have announced plans for a US summer headline tour, getting underway July 13 at Red Bank, NJ's historic Count Basie Center for the Arts, and then continuing into mid-August. Presales begin Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see thepretenders.com.

The upcoming live run will further be highlighted by an array of US stadium dates as special guests of Foo Fighters, including New York, NY's Citi Field (July 17), Cincinnati, OH's Great American Ball Park (July 25), Minneapolis, MN's Target Field (July 28), Denver, CO's Empower Field at Mile High (August 3), Los Angeles, CA's BMO Stadium (August 11), Portland, OR's Providence Park (August 16), and Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park (August 18).

From there, The Pretenders will embark on an eagerly awaited, nearly sold-out EU/UK headline tour, including shows in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom, culminating October 28 with a sold-out show at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall.

The Pretenders' epic live schedule follows last year's release of the legendary band's acclaimed new studio album, Relentless, available now via Rhino Records on standard black vinyl, limited edition baby pink vinyl, CD, and digital download. Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020's acclaimed Hate For Sale.

The album includes such energized tracks as “Losing My Sense Of Taste,” “A Love,” “Let The Sun Come In“ and the beautiful closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording. Hailed by Stereogum as a “grand…regretful ballad,” “I Think About You Daily” is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube HERE.

Relentless was met by critical praise around the world, with MOJO hailing its “persistently brilliant songwriting…surely how Chrissie Hynde always wanted The Pretenders to sound.” “The new prime of Chrissie Hynde,” declared Uncut while Record Collector affirmed the collection in a five-star rave as quite simply “the best Pretenders album in 20 years.”

THE PRETENDERS - US TOUR 2024

JULY

13 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

16 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood (ON SALE NOW)

17 – New York, NY – Citi Field †

19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

21 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

23 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

25 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park † (SOLD OUT)

26 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre (ON SALE NOW)

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field † (SOLD OUT)

29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

31 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

AUGUST

1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

3 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High †

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium † (SOLD OUT)

13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

14 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

16 – Portland, OR – Providence Park † (SOLD OUT)

18 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park †

† w/ Foo Fighters

Photo Credit: Ki Price