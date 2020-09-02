The Pineapple Thief Share New Single 'Driving Like Maniacs'

Their new album is coming September 4th.

The Pineapple Thief have shared their new single, 'Driving Like Maniacs', the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album, Versions Of The Truth, which is out on September 4th via Kscope.



The track itself is harmonious and affecting in its delivery yet despite its atmospheric bliss, tackles the heavy subject of loss and separation. The accompanying video is a melancholic yet beautifully visual piece of work and captures a personal and profound journey through the eyes of frontman Bruce Soord whilst weaving between performances by the band.



"The song has a very specific meaning to me, from a very specific event in my life. But I always give George (Laycock), who produces and directs all of our videos, total control over how he wants to adapt it for the big screen. The main shoot was shot along a coastal road on the Dorset Jurassic coast, and I spent the sunset of an August evening driving up and down the coastal road in a car. It brought back vivid memories from my youth," comments Soord.



"The song is about estrangement, but George managed to find his own take on it. About a father forced to abandon his child in order to save him, to care for him in absentia. Ultimately at least, there is light at the end of the dark tunnel."



The performance element is also very important, sitting within that narrative. "We wanted to include the full band in this video. The Pineapple Thief is definitely a band, a true collaboration, so it made sense that George also included shots of Gavin, Jon and Steve playing."



Produced by the four members of the band - vocalist Bruce Soord, keyboardist Steve Kitch, bassist Jon Sykes and drummer Gavin Harrison - Versions Of The Truth marries a stellar musical breadth to a spectrum of emotions that run from anger and confusion to sadness and regret and even glimmers of hope. In places, the album is starkly autobiographical. In others, it confronts the chaos of modern life head-on.



The title says it all: this is the soundtrack for a post-truth world. It also stands as The Pineapple Thief's finest album yet, taking the creative and commercial triumphs of their last two albums, 2016's breakthrough Your Wilderness and its follow-up Dissolution, and magnifying them. Musically bold and lyrically thought-provoking, this is the sound of a band determined to push themselves forward.

Versions Of The Truth will be released on CD, LP incl. various colours, digitally, Blu Ray disc w/ bonus track plus as a limited edition deluxe hardback book 4 disc version and is available to pre-order here.



Due to the current Covid-19 virus situation the band's planned headline tour for Autumn 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021. All tickets for the 2020 dates will be valid for the new dates. For refunds please check with point of sale. Full tour dates can be found at http://www.pineapplethief.com/tour/.

Watch the new video here:

