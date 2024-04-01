The Paradiddles Release Debut Musical Concept Album

The album is now available on all major streaming platforms!

The Paradiddles have announced the release of their debut musical concept album, "The Absent-Minded Pirate," a big-screen-musical-theater-inspired adventure for kids and kids-at-heart.

This "British-Invasion-meets-Broadway-Musical adventure is a swashbuckling ride the whole family can enjoy," says Billy Lucas, The Paradiddles' creator and primary composer, instrumentalist, and vocalist.

"The Absent-Minded Pirate" tells the story of four strangers on a hunt for a forgetful pirate's buried treasure. Seeking adventure and the promise of untold riches, they gather their instruments -- and their courage -- to embark on a journey fraught with danger and mystery. Along the way, they encounter mythical creatures, overcome ghostly obstacles, and forge friendships that just might last a lifetime. That is ... if they survive the trek.

Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning engineer and producer Cynthia Daniels (The Producers [Original Broadway Cast Recording]) who mixed and mastered the release says the project "brought me right back to that place where I spent days behind the console with an orchestra for countless Broadway and off-Broadway shows."

With their debut release, The Paradiddles bring to life a complete story told through memorable pop/rock songs, fully orchestrated sound effects, dialogue, and scene transitions - allowing the listener to "envision the story playing out on the big screen or a Broadway stage," says Lucas. All the while exploring the universal concepts of love, selflessness, and the need for connection.

"It's a Broadway show, it's a stream, it's a movie, it's a soundtrack" continues Daniels, "The songs are sublime, and the orchestration and sounds are complex and perfectly arranged."

Now available on all major streaming platforms, "The Absent-Minded Pirate" invites listeners to join The Paradiddles on a musical adventure unlike any other.

