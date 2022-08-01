The Orion Experience Release 'Cosmicandy' and 'Children of the Stars' on Vinyl for the First Time

The musical phenomenon from another space and time, The Orion Experience announced today the release of two full-length albums on vinyl, CD, and cassette for the first time ever. Indie pop's best kept secret has just released Cosmicandy (which generated a viral sensation around the track "The Cult of Dionysus") and Children Of The Stars are currently available online from Needlejuice and retail stores today.

Fans of The Orion Experience can choose from several colored and picture disc vinyl options as well as CD and cassette from both Cosmicandy and Children of the Stars. This marks the band's first physical releases since January of 2020 when the song "The Cult of Dionysus" went viral on social media with more than 70 million streams.

In the 2+ years since fans discovered The Orion Experience's signature sound of catchy hooks and melodies with a positive message and upbeat live show, the band has exploded into another space and time to create a rabid fan base well into the millions. The overall numbers are staggering:

* 117+ million streams on Spotify & more than 6 million listeners

* 32+ million views on YouTube w/ 176 million impressions, 73K + subscribers

* 6+ million streams on Apple Music

* 68 million views on TikTok

* 13K+ followers on Instagram

* 8+ million views of "The Cult of Dionysus" on YouTube

Currently the band is gearing up for live international tour dates to bring their high-energy live show to the fans. Additional singles, full-length albums and videos are coming soon.