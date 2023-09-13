The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

1
Psymon Spine Announce October Tour
Psymon Spine will embark on an October 2023 tour. The dates kick off on October 13 in Madison, WI and conclude with a hometown show in Brooklyn, NY on October 26. The band will be playing fan favorites, previewing new songs, and also performing tracks off their 2021 album Charismatic Megafauna.
2
Crime & the City Solution Share New Track 'Brave Hearted Woman'
The killer, Crime & the City’s sixth studio album, and their first in over a decade, is set for release via Mute on vinyl, CD and download on October 20th, 2023 and will be followed by a UK and European tour that kicks off in November and includes three UK dates, London, Bristol and Colchester.
3
The Third Mind Share 'Groovin' Is Easy'
The brainchild of GRAMMY award-winning guitarist Dave Alvin and veteran alternative music bassist Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven, Monks of Doom, Eyelids), The Third Mind also features guitarist David Immerglück (Counting Crows, Monks of Doom, Camper Van Beethoven), and more.
4
Animal Collective Share 'Gem & I' From New Album 'Isn't It Now?'
Isn’t It Now? features the previously released single “Soul Capturer” and the 22-minute epic “Defeat,” as well as “King’s Walk,” a track the band has been playing live for the last few years, including at their 2022 NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. The album is available for pre-order on Mart edition 2xLP orchid vinyl, and more.