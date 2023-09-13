The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

This was the first time on the tour that special guests joined The Offspring.

Sep. 13, 2023

The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring.

Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”.

This was the first time on the tour that special guests joined The Offspring and what a monumental occasion it was! The three frontmen’s voices blended together perfectly and they delivered a fun and memorable performance. 

Watch the performance video here:



