The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring.

Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”.

This was the first time on the tour that special guests joined The Offspring and what a monumental occasion it was! The three frontmen’s voices blended together perfectly and they delivered a fun and memorable performance.

Watch the performance video here: