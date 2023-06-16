The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'

By: Jun. 16, 2023

The Offspring Release 15th Anniversary Reissue Of 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'

The Offspring are thrilled to release the special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of their acclaimed record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, out now via Round Hill Records/UMe.

Get the 15th-anniversary package of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace now, HERE.

Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition of the album features a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. A digital version of the record, which features new animated artwork, is available now on streaming services.

At the time of release, Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to #4 on Top Alternative Albums in the U.S., along with reaching #3 in Japan, #3 in Australia, #4 in Canada, and #6 in France. In addition, “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid,” the band’s #1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams across streaming services, is featured on the album. To this day, it continues to be one of the band’s most illustrious records, and the RIAA recently awarded it a Gold Certification.

Off the heels of a SOLD-OUT European tour, The Offspring are currently gearing up for the U.S. leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour, featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour will kick off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, making stops across the U.S. in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3. Tickets are available now HERE.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, The Offspring have garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies.

Following that, they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. Throughout their career, they’ve sold over 40 million albums, toured arenas, and built a massive fan base globally. The group is also currently working on new music.

TOUR DATES: 

Tue. August 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
Thu. August 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat. August 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun. August 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue. August 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed. August 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri. August 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat. August 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena 
Sun. August 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue. August 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed. August 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri. August 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sat. August 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sun. August 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue. August 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
Wed. August 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri. August 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Sat. August 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun. August 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Tue. August 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Wed. August 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Fri. September 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sat. September 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sun. September 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

About The Offspring

The Offspring is an American rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name Manic Subsidal, the band’s lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland, bassist Todd Morse and lead guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman.

Throughout their 38-year career, they have released ten studio albums. The Offspring is often credited—alongside fellow California bands Green Day and Rancid—for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.



