The Nomadic Release New Single 'Under A Georgia Sky'

"Under a Georgia Sky is a song that pays tribute to the various amazing people we meet in our lives, who come into our orbits to teach us things about ourselves and help us grow. It is a song that tries to capture and evoke the reminiscence and nostalgia of a beautiful relationship and/ or friendship, that may not work out at the time, for various reasons, but with the passing of time can be rekindled and rebuilt Under a Georgia Sky" says lead singer-songwriter Rob Gaylard.

Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

In the year 2019, Rob took a one year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, "Waiting" was released in April of 2020 and "Beyond Blue" and "Manhattan View" in June. Further singles followed with "Walk the Streets" in October 2020, "Jeannie" in January 2021, and "Skaterpark" in March 2021.

The full album Beyond Blue will be released on 3 September 2021. Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and The 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions. These values are inspired by Rob's Nomadic life, his UN experience, and his current role as Head of the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Underfunded Emergencies Window (UFE), where he oversees the allocation of humanitarian funding to global crises, including protracted conflict and natural disasters.

