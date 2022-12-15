The New Colossus Festival Announces Second Wave of Artists
The festival will be on March 8th-12th 2023.
The New Colossus Festival returns to New York City's Lower East Side. Today, The New Colossus Festival announces the second wave of artists for its 2023 edition. New additions include Bilk (UK), Demob Happy (UK), Grand Sun (PT), Kamikaze Nurse (CA), Low Island (UK), Yndling (NO) and many more will be converging on New York City's Lower East Side on March 8th-12th 2023.
Also announced are A Place to Bury Strangers (US) who are returning to headline their Dedstrange label party after not being able to perform at the 2020 edition. Also on the lineup are very special performances by Beverly (US), Eternal Summers (US) and The Depreciation Guild (US) who are doing reunion shows for Kanine Records 20th Anniversary Party. More details TBA.
Kicking off on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, and running until Sunday, March 12, the festival and its industry conference is an opportunity to discover the next wave of artists across multiple independent NYC venues including Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more.
SECOND WAVE INCLUDES
A Place to Bury Strangers (US)
Beverly (US)
BLACK MARACAS (ES)
Bloomsday (US)
Borito (IL)
Closebye (CA)
Demob Happy (UK)
Emmrose (US)
Eternal Summers (US)
First Crush (US)
GHUM (UK)
Gold Lake (ES)
Gossamer Blue (CA)
Grand Sun (PT)
HNRY FLWR (US)
jackie (CA)
Kacey Fifield (US)
Kamikaze Nurse (CA)
Kryxis (US)
layzi (US)
Low Island (UK)
MAUVEY (CA)
Miesha and The Spanks (CA)
Noah And The Loners (UK)
Nutrients (CA)
Paper Lady (US)
Percocet (US)
S.C.A.B. (US)
The Chairs (TW)
The Depreciation Guild (US)
The Down & Outs (US)
The Silver Lines (UK)
The Vices (NL)
to the wedding (US)
Totalement Sublime (CA)
VLURE (Scotland)
Yndling (NO)
Yo Diablo (ES)
ABOUT THE NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL
Started in 2018, The New Colossus Festival has since established itself as the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Festival organizers celebrate New York City's long-standing tradition of welcoming artists and are looking forward to sharing their love of music with the community they've built over the years.
Named after Emma Lazurus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference for emerging musical talent from around the world that converges on New York City's Lower East Side.
