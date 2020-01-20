The National Announce Two Shows For Summer 2020 At The O2 Academy Brixton

Grammy Award winning, The National have announced they will perform two intimate shows at London O2 Academy Brixton this June. Both shows will see the award-winning band perform two unique sets, captivating fans for two separate experiences. Tickets go on general sale Friday 24 January 2020 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk



During their 20 year career the band have sold over 1.7 million albums worldwide, The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. Their critically esteemed album 'I Am Easy to Find' was released last year and previous to that, 'Sleep Well Beast' won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards and achieved #1's in the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Canada.



Both individually and collectively The National's members have been involved in countless artistic, charitable and socio-political pursuits. The group released 'A Lot of Sorrow' documenting their collaboration with installation artist Ragnar Kjartansson, that took place at MOMA's PS1 and saw the band play their song 'Sorrow' for six hours in front of a live audience.



The National consists of Matt Berninger (vocals) fronting two pairs of brothers: Aaron (guitar, bass, piano) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano), and Scott (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).



THE NATIONAL DATES

Monday 1 June 2020 London, U.K. O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday 2 June 2020 London, U.K. O2 Academy Brixton



Tickets go on general sale Friday 24 January at 10am at www.LiveNation.co.uk





