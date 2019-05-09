The Moody Blues' John Lodge Set For 'Rock & Romance' Cruise, Plus The Royal Affair Tour With Yes

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues and recent inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame--is bringing his "10,000 Light Years" solo concert to the "Rock & Romance" Cruise, out of Miami, Feb 15 - 22, 2020. This is a unique opportunity to see JOHN perform his Moody Blues' hits, and some of his solo work, plus a few special treats. "A willingness to experiment with music has been an essential component in the longevity of artists such as Lodge," noted The Express in the UK in a 4/17/19 review of his Cadogan Hall in London.



LODGE will appear with his 10,000 Light Years Band, and together they capture the heart of classic Moody Blues songs he has penned and recorded such as "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)," "Gemini Dream," "Ride My Seesaw," "Isn't Life Strange," "Steppin' in a Slide Zone," "Peak Hour," "Evening Time' (the latter two from the Days of Future Passed album), and the never-before-played-live, "Candle of Life."

JOHN will also perform songs from his solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago. This album received critical acclaim, and his song, "In My Mind," was nominated for "Anthem of the Year" in Prog Mag. JOHN will also be performing special treats such as "Saved by the Music" from the Blue Jays album, and "Legend of a Mind" dedicated to the recently departed Moody Blues member, Ray Thomas. This is a not-to-be-missed show full of beautifully crafted songs and fantastic energy.

Joining JOHN onstage are long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello), and the "all-American band sizzled on the solo tracks and Moodies' masterpieces," on their recent tour (North Coast Voice).

During his remarkable 52 years with The Moody Blues, LODGE has sold more than 70 million albums including the groundbreaking Days of Future Passed and has composed many of their biggest hits. The album Seventh Sojourn was number 1 at Billboard for 5 weeks, and LODGE wrote both the singles from this album, the high-energy "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)" and the beautiful and ethereal "Isn't Life Strange."

John has received numerous awards including ASCAP (American Society Of Composers & Publishers) and an Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and he has been voted one of the 10 most influential bass players on the planet. The Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, and in 2019, John was inducted into the Birmingham Walk of Fame. The Moody Bluescelebrated the 50th Anniversary of their iconic album Days of Future Passed with a hugely successful tour, including a sold-out performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and the release of their live album Days of Future Passed, Live, which reached the top of US DVD charts. The Moodies continue to perform their music to fans across the generations, and were seen performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction on HBO and Amazon Prime, featuring two of JOHN's hits, "I'm Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)," and "Ride My See-Saw." The summer of 2019 will see John and his band perform in 30 cities across North America, as part of The Royal Affair Tour alongside YES, Asia and Carl Palmer. View the tour trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvpPN4SE9Rk&feature=youtu.be

As a member of The Moody Blues since 1966, JOHN LODGE has spent much of his life touring the world, as part of a 'rock n roll band.' His first solo album titled Natural Avenue was released 40 years ago in 1977 but was never performed live. His second solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago was released in 2015.His artistry is powerfully underlined on the live album and DVD JOHN LODGE: LIVE FROM BIRMINGHAM - THE 10,000 LIGHT YEARS TOUR, which was recorded during his first ever solo tour in 2016. Artwork was designed by Roger Dean, and is available as DVD/CD box set, 180g Double Red Vinyl, and download via Amazon and iTunes.

When asked what took him so long to get his own show on the road, JOHN was quick to point out, with a smile, that he has been busy with his "other band."

JOHN will always be a Moody Blue, and never wants to stop, but as he also says, "Music is my life and I can't wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band... the venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts "have bass will travel" that's the gypsy in me. I am a 'Moody Blue', I always will be, but I love getting the chance to perform songs that I have never performed before, and of course classic Moody Blue songs during these solo shows. The fans and I have travelled this road a long time and I hope they will continue with me, and also hope new fans will discover and explore along with us."





