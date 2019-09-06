The Milk Carton Kids to Release THE ONLY ONES on October 18

Critically acclaimed The Milk Carton Kids return with The Only Ones, out October 18 via the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers. The release follows 2018's All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn't Do, dubbed "practically irresistible" by NPR.

In celebration of the forthcoming release, the lead single, "The Only Ones" alongside "I Meant Every Word I Said," are available today. Listen below!

The new project speaks to the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically-the duo. Off the heels of their last, full band effort, The Only Ones brings them back to their roots.

Before touring the U.S. this fall on their "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour" in support of the new music, The Milk Carton Kids will host the 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards for the second year in a row. The awards show takes place on September 11 at the historicRyman Auditorium in Nashville. Further appearances include a set at Americanafest, and performances atBoston's Brighton Music Hall and New York City's Zankel Hall. The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars. Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.themilkcartonkids.com/.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut, The Ash & Clay, proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination, for "Best Folk Album." A second Grammy nomination for "Best American Roots Performance" followed in 2015, honoring "The City of Our Lady," from The Milk Carton Kids' acclaimed third studio album, Monterey.

THE ONLY ONES TRACKLIST

1. I Meant Every Word I Said

2. I'll Be Gone

3. The Only Ones

4. My Name Is Ana

5. As the Moon Starts to Rise

6. About the Size of a Pixel

7. I Was Alive





