The Lovely Eggs Release Homemade Video For 'Still Second Rate' & Tour Dates Rescheduled To July

It's a weird time in the world right now. It's always been a weird time in EGGland. The Lovely Eggs, the acclaimed psych-punk duo, who are set to release their new album 'I Am Moron' this coming April 3rd via EGG Records, had been due to tour the UK in April to promote the album's release and many of the dates were already sold out. Obviously, due to current world events the tour now cannot take place, but The Lovely Eggs are not the giving up type, and the band have successfully already rescheduled all of their dates to now take place in July.



"In light of the coronavirus it was just impossible for us to go ahead with our April tour," explains singer and guitarist Holly Ross. "Fortunately for us, we are used to s hitting the fan, so we've rescheduled all the gigs to now take place in July instead. We hope everyone can still make all the rescheduled gigs and get ready for one hell of an Eggs party this summer. We'd like to thank all of the promoters we work with for helping us reschedule the dates. They've been absolute legends and we can't believe we've put the tour back together so quickly. Solidarity going out to all the other bands, promoters and venues who have had to reschedule or cancel their tours. We're all in it together. This is mad innit. Look after yourselves and see you on the other side Eggheads!"



With this news, The Lovely Eggs are also set to brighten our day today with an innovative self-made, gloriously DIY dayglo-psych video for new single 'Still Second Rate'.



"It's interesting to think about what is really valuable in life and also in music and what is valuable to us is absolutely worthless to a lot of other people," explains Holly on the single. "And same goes the other way around. The instrumental mid bit of this song features our version of the hold music from the working tax credit hotline. We must have spent more time on hold on that hotline than any other band on the planet.



"For the video we wanted to present a masterclass in how to not spend £20,000 on making a music video so we made it ourselves," she continues. "So many bands blow so much wedge on making videos it's a bit obscene, so we thought f it, we'll do it ourselves. It's our ethos really and is also totally in keeping with the song. We've never moaned about not having access to big budgets and not doing stuff is just not an option for us, so we always roll up our sleeves, get on with it and do the best that we can for the budget we have got, which for this was zero! I suppose with the video we wanted people to question what their idea of "second rate" is. "Second Rate" means different things to different people. For some people the idea of a pot noodle sandwich would be unthinkable but to David it's a delicious after-hours snack. Same with living in Lancaster and not having a label etc. These are things that some people consider "second rate" but we don't. So, there are a lot of images in there that invite the viewer to question their opinions on what they value. Then there's a load of psychedelic footage and random images to blast the mundane out into the universe because it's impossible to cope with the bleakness of day to day life without having some magic in there. So yeah in a way this video is like a microcosm of our world. Enjoy the ride!!



Watch the video below!



'Still Second Rate' will be available, as it should be, on limited edition snot green colored vinyl and backed by the non-album track 'Jam Wild Jam'.



'I am Moron' is their second album to be co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala) and continues their journey through Eggland into the unknown, with artwork by genius artist and video director Casey Raymond, who has the unbridled talent to perfectly visualize The Lovely Eggs sound, spewing Eggland out in a swirling whirlpool of dayglo colours, melting faces and symbols.



With no booking agent, manager, record label or publisher The Lovely Eggs are truly independent. And this isn't due to economics. This is by design. From day one. And support for them is snowballing. They are selling out bigger and bigger venues and more eggheads are joining them in their crusade against bulls.



Welcome to their world. This Is Eggland!



'I am Moron' track-listing:



1. Long Stem Carnations

2. You Can Go Now

3. This Decision

4. You've Got The Ball

5. Bear Pit

6. I Wanna

7. 24 Eyes

8. The Mothership

9. Insect Repellent

10. The Digital Hair

11. Still Second Rate

12. New Dawn



Catch the band live at the following dates:



Thursday July 16: The Cluny, Newcastle

Friday July 17: Gorilla, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

Saturday July 18: The Brudenell, Leeds *SOLD OUT*

Sunday July 19: Castle and Falcon, Birmingham *SOLD OUT*

Monday July 20: The Portland Arms, Cambridge *SOLD OUT*

Tuesday July 21: Komedia, Brighton *SOLD OUT*

Wednesday July 22: The Loft, Southampton

Thursday July 23: The Fleece, Bristol *SOLD OUT*

Friday July 24: The Garage, London *SOLD OUT*

Saturday July 25: The Bullingdon, Oxford

Wednesday, July 29: Mash House, Edinburgh

Thursday, July 30: CCA, Glasgow

Saturday, August 8: Network, Sheffield

Friday, October 23: Heaven, London

Friday October 30: The Ritz, Manchester



Tickets available HERE:



Physical pre-order link HERE

Picture credit Daniel Brereton





