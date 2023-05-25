The Linda Lindas to Perform at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Fans can view their performance on ION Plus Tuesday, May 30, at 2 p.m. ET.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

The Linda Lindas announced they will perform at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29-June 1. 

Next week, 231 spellers will descend on the Washington D.C. area to compete for the Scripps Cup in four segments of competition May 30-June 1. Cheering them on with their brand of Southern California punk rock are The Linda Lindas, who will perform during the iconic competition’s Opening Cermony on Monday evening.  

Fans can view their performance on ION Plus Tuesday, May 30, at 2 p.m. ET and again during the competition’s semifinals broadcast Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ION. 

The Linda Lindas’ appearance at the Bee marks the first time there has ever been a popular recording artist performing  a fitting booking for a band who went viral from its performance at an LA Public Library.  

The Linda Linda’s debut album was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.”

Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte.

The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records. They recently released their new single and video, “Too Many Things” with more new music on the way later this year.  

The band is on tour throughout June and July with Paramore and will appear at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL this August. 

Photo Credit: Ryan Baxley



RELATED STORIES - Music

Christina Aguilera to Headline EuroPride Concert in Malta Photo
Christina Aguilera to Headline EuroPride Concert in Malta

With her remarkable talent and unwavering support for the LGBTIQ+ community, Christina Aguilera is the perfect choice for “The Official EuroPride Valletta 2023 Concert', which aims to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusivity and bring together people from across Europe and beyond in a vibrant show of solidarity.

Sheila Releases Her 5-Track EP Black Butterfly Photo
Sheila Releases Her 5-Track EP 'Black Butterfly'

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Whitney Houston, Yolanda Adams, and Tamela Mann, Sheila's unique style can be described as R&B soul. Black Butterfly is a personal journey for Sheila, and she hopes that listeners will find a sense of purpose and healing in her music.

Gus Englehorn Playing Series of Seattle and Portland Live Dates Photo
Gus Englehorn Playing Series of Seattle and Portland Live Dates

Since the release last year of his acclaimed sophomore album Dungeon Master, Gus Englehorn has been touring Europe and North America non-stop, playing Festivals like SXSW, Reeperbahn, The Great Escape and more. He’s back in the US this Summer and will be performing in various venues in Portland and Seattle in the upcoming months.

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop Nails Single Photo
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

“Nails” is a tale of triumph for Saint Levant, as he fuses his classic blend of French, Arabic, and English to illustrate a story of rising above his critics. The song marks an intentional departure from his usual melodic sound pairing upbeat electronic influences with an infectious and empowering, chantable refrain.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EPMatthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP
Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CAPhotos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO