The Linda Lindas to Perform at Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Linda Lindas announced they will perform at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place in National Harbor, Maryland, May 29-June 1.

Next week, 231 spellers will descend on the Washington D.C. area to compete for the Scripps Cup in four segments of competition May 30-June 1. Cheering them on with their brand of Southern California punk rock are The Linda Lindas, who will perform during the iconic competition’s Opening Cermony on Monday evening.

Fans can view their performance on ION Plus Tuesday, May 30, at 2 p.m. ET and again during the competition’s semifinals broadcast Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ION.

The Linda Lindas’ appearance at the Bee marks the first time there has ever been a popular recording artist performing a fitting booking for a band who went viral from its performance at an LA Public Library.

The Linda Linda’s debut album was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.”

Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte.

The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records. They recently released their new single and video, “Too Many Things” with more new music on the way later this year.

The band is on tour throughout June and July with Paramore and will appear at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL this August.

Photo Credit: Ryan Baxley