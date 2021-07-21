The Linda Lindas Release New Track 'Oh!'

Los Angeles-based, all-female punk band The Linda Lindas have released their highly anticipated new single "Oh!" "'Oh!' is one of the first songs we collaborated on during the pandemic, masked and distanced on the front porch," recalls the band. "It started with the main riff and progression Bela brought to the band. Eloise wrote the verses and Lucia and Mila wrote the choruses. The song deals with trying to help out someone and having it blow up in your face."

Along with the track, the band share their colorful and fun video directed by Ryan Baxley (Best Coast, The Regrettes, Charlie Hanson) featuring American skateboarder and photographer Ray Barbee.

When coming up with the video concept the band worked backward from the single artwork featuring Polaroid photos of themselves and imagined a world where these photos come to life. Check out the music video for "Oh!" here.

The track is featured in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series "The Chair" starring Golden Globe winning actress, Sandra Oh. The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. Check out the trailer, here

Formed in 2018, The Linda Lindas first played together when former Dum Dum Girls frontwoman Kristin Kontrol invited them to take the stage to play covers for Girlschool LA (a music and ideas festival focused on connecting and empowering women-identified artists, leaders, and voices). After forming their own band and playing DIY gigs around Los Angeles, they were asked to open for punk icon Alice Bag and for seminal riot grrrl band Bikini Kill at one of their 2019 reunion shows at the Hollywood Palladium. In time, the band began writing their own material, including a song featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary The Claudia Kishi Club.

The Linda Lindas released their self-titled, self-released debut EP in 2020 showcasing their high-energy and heartfelt brand of punk, naming Jawbreaker, The Go-Go's, and The Alley Cats among their inspirations. Months later, they appeared in a key scene of Amy Poehler's Moxie!

In May 2021, The Linda Lindas' set at the Cypress Park branch of the L.A. Public Library was streamed as an AAPI Heritage Month event (the band members are Asian American, Latinx, or both). The bands blistering performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy," amassed over four million views on Instagram, and earned major praise from the likes of Hayley Williams, Questlove, Flea, and members of Rage Against the Machine and Sonic Youth.

The Linda Lindas are Eloise (vocals, bass), Mila (vocals, drums), Bela (vocals, guitar), and Lucia (vocals, guitar).

Watch the video here: