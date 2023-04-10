Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Linda Lindas Release New Single 'Too Many Things'

More music from The Linda Lindas is expected later this year. 

Apr. 10, 2023  

The Linda Lindas have shared their new single, "Too Many Things." The release comes ahead of their appearance at 2023's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival taking place over the next two weekends in Indio, CA. The song marks the first new music the band has released in 2023, satiating fans who are anxious for the follow up to their 2022 debut album. More music is expected later this year.

We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico.

After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time-the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for "Too Many Things" and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon! - The Linda Lindas

The band's debut album was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it "a combination of wholesome and fierce" and Pitchfork hailing it as "the most heartwarming record of the year." Since its release they've performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte.

The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

Fans can catch The Linda Lindas at Coachella next weekend. A full rundown of upcoming tour dates including a 2023 tour with Paramore can be found below.

TOUR DATES:

4/13 - Pomona, CA @The Glass House

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Blondie)

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

7/6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

* w/ Paramore

Photo credit: Jessie Cowan



