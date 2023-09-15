The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'

Rising Italian funk-rock trio, The Kolors, has just unveiled their highly anticipated English language release, "ITALODISCO (English Version)," via Elektra Entertainment. The track is available to stream on all platforms now. This exciting version follows the remarkable success of "ITALODISCO," which achieved 2x Platinum status in Italy and has rapidly gained momentum across Europe.

Released in May 2023, "ITALODISCO" quickly claimed the #1 position on Italian Radio. The track has also made its mark in viral and airplay charts across Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Romania. Notably, it earned recognition as TikTok's "Song of Summer" and secured the second-best performing song in Italy during the summer season. The track has also garnered over 82 million global streams to date.

"ITALODISCO" captures the essence of '80s Italian disco music. The song draws inspiration from legendary figures like Giorgio Moroder and Righeira, blending nostalgic vibes with a four-on-the-floor rhythm and modern elements.

Comprising Antonio Stash Fiordispino (vocalist and guitar), Alex Fiordispino (drums), and Dario Iaculli (bass), The Kolors emerged from Milan's underground club scene in 2010. They garnered recognition as opening acts for artists like Paolo Nutini, Gossip, and Hurts.

Their breakthrough moment arrived in 2015 when they won "Amici," Italy's most prestigious TV talent show, and released their debut album, "Out," which attained five-time platinum status as it debuted at # 1 in the Official Italian Album Chart in Italy, and held that position for 12 consecutive weeks, marking an Italian record for a band.