The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'

"ITALODISCO" captures the essence of '80s Italian disco music.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

The Kolors Launch English Version of Hit Track 'Italodisco'

Rising Italian funk-rock trio, The Kolors, has just unveiled their highly anticipated English language release, "ITALODISCO (English Version)," via Elektra Entertainment. The track is available to stream on all platforms now. This exciting version follows the remarkable success of "ITALODISCO," which achieved 2x Platinum status in Italy and has rapidly gained momentum across Europe.

Released in May 2023, "ITALODISCO" quickly claimed the #1 position on Italian Radio. The track has also made its mark in viral and airplay charts across Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Romania. Notably, it earned recognition as TikTok's "Song of Summer" and secured the second-best performing song in Italy during the summer season. The track has also garnered over 82 million global streams to date.

"ITALODISCO" captures the essence of '80s Italian disco music. The song draws inspiration from legendary figures like Giorgio Moroder and Righeira, blending nostalgic vibes with a four-on-the-floor rhythm and modern elements.

Comprising Antonio Stash Fiordispino (vocalist and guitar), Alex Fiordispino (drums), and Dario Iaculli (bass), The Kolors emerged from Milan's underground club scene in 2010. They garnered recognition as opening acts for artists like Paolo Nutini, Gossip, and Hurts.

Their breakthrough moment arrived in 2015 when they won "Amici," Italy's most prestigious TV talent show, and released their debut album, "Out," which attained five-time platinum status as it debuted at # 1 in the Official Italian Album Chart in Italy, and held that position for 12 consecutive weeks, marking an Italian record for a band.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ava Earl Releases Album Too Much Photo
Ava Earl Releases Album 'Too Much'

Rooted in lyrical rock, there are tracks that evoke the pop sounds of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, while others hint at Americana artists Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, and Laura Marling. Thematically, the album takes us through Earl’s journey of early adulthood, including the concept of being “too much.”

2
Mother Mother Announces 2024 European Tour Photo
Mother Mother Announces 2024 European Tour

Platinum-certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother announced plans for an extensive UK and European 2024 Tour. The 30-date tour, slated to begin on February 17th 2024 in Sheffield, UK marks the band’s most ambitious tour to date, with stops in 17 countries and including a night at London’s iconic OVO Wembley Arena, London.

3
Emily Monsen Unveils New Single Throw The Man Away Photo
Emily Monsen Unveils New Single 'Throw The Man Away'

The poignant track offers a candid perspective from the now 24-year-old artist, recounting a relationship with a significantly older partner while candidly addressing red flags and her inclination to fix others. Through introspection and resilience, Monsen discovers her self-reliance, rendering the track a relatable anthem of empowerment.

4
New Album CALMING A PANIC From NYC Art Therapist/Musician Nicole Porter & Her Band You Photo
New Album CALMING A PANIC From NYC Art Therapist/Musician Nicole Porter & Her Band You and Us Out Now

Clinical art therapist, musician, and president of the New York Art Therapy Association, Nicole Porter, has released Calming a Panic, an exuberant healing arts album for children and families by her band You and Us.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

aespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunkaespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunk
Lyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall ShowLyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall Show
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & MoreVideo: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & MorePhotos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & More

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED