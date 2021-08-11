The Joy Formidable Share 'Interval' Video

The Joy Formidable is pleased to share the official video for "Interval," the final pre-release single from their highly anticipated album Into The Blue out August 20 (pre-order). The video, which was created by The Joy Formidable and edited by Matt Thomas, debuted today at Flood along with an exclusive interview with the band.

On the video The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says:

The video was made from footage recorded during an impromptu visit to the Coral Pink Sand Dunes in Southern Utah. It's a gorgeous spot, full of dunes and a constantly changing landscape depending on the weather as huge mountains of sand get blown about in the canyon winds. It felt like the perfect background to a song about change & shifting your own perspective. When you're in a manipulative relationship, it feels like running through sand. You keep going but you slip and slide and don't have a firm footing on who you are & where you want to go. This song is about recovering from that, finding your balance & your power again. There was also something incredibly satisfying about throwing myself off an 80 ft dune, the physical rendition of being free and spirited again.

Into The Blue will be available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world.

The Joy Formidable have also announced a U.S. tour with support from Cuffed Up. The upcoming tour will include shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and more. All shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

Into The Blue follows the band's critically acclaimed, kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH, during which the band supported Foo Fighters on their North American tour, were invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play his Meltdown Festival in London and Pasadena Daydream fest in LA, and they performed on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds Festival. The band's new album arrives into a much different world this time around, and birthed a new energy for the band. Even during the worst times, music will find ways to inspire & thrive.



The album was written in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah, Into The Blue is about opening your eyes to beauty & love again. Making it to the other side. The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."



Rhiannon (Ritzy) Bryan & Rhydian Dafydd grew up together in North Wales before forming The Joy Formidable in 2011. Soon joined by drummer Mr. Matt Thomas, they have enjoyed an eclectic decade together creating a legacy that spans genres & celebrates their Welsh culture. Today they split their time between North Wales and the closest thing they could find in the U.S. - "In the middle of nowhere" Utah.



This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond.

