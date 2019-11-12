The Jesus Lizard Announce Support Slots for December Shows

As previously announced, the Jesus Lizard will be playing select shows in December. The run includes a New Year's Eve show at New York City's Brooklyn Steel. Today Detroit's Protomartyr have been added to the bill. All shows are listed below.

Detroit's Protomartyr most recent release is 2018's critically acclaimed Consolation E.P., which featured a collaboration with the Breeders' Kelley Deal. 2018 also saw the reissue of their highly sought after debut album, No Passion All Technique.

The Jesus Lizard last toured in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim and sold-out shows across the U.S. The band are singular in both performance and their career. Speaking to the band's live show, The New York Times has used the words "extravagantly good" while Rolling Stone speaks of the band's "shattering live performances." Stereogum have called them "one of the greatest live bands ever" and Brooklyn Vegan noted, "...it would be hard to say the Jesus Lizard have mellowed in the 30 years since forming."

The Jesus Lizard formed in late 80's Austin, TX after David Yow (vox) and David Wm. Sims' (bass) previous band Scratch Acid broke up. They started the Jesus Lizard with Duane Denison (guitar) and a drum machine and recorded their debut EP Pure with Steve Albini in 1989. A move to Chicago prompted the firing of the drum machine in favor of Atlanta transplant Mac McNeilly (drums) and, in 1990, the band recorded their first full-length, Head, for Touch and Go.

While the labels "seminal" and "legendary" are often applied too easily, they both accurately describe the Jesus Lizard. They released five more remarkable LPs before disbanding in 1999, the last being 1998's Blue. During that time, they toured endlessly and issued not only the critically acclaimed studio LPs but also assorted singles, EPs, compilations and a live album. Pitchfork has said of them: "the Jesus Lizard raised a bar that few bands have reached since...Rarely does a band have each member adding something essential to such a united, ferocious whole."

the Jesus Lizard tour dates

12/28 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works +

12/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer %

12/31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

+ = w/ Soccer Mommy

%= w/ Plaque Marks

* = w/ Protomartyr





