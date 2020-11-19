The Jayhawks Performing 'Sound of Lies' In Its Entirety On Nov. 29

The Jayhawks have announced a special live stream event on November 29 featuring the band's classic album Sound of Lies. Following their October XOXO stream, the band will perform the album in its entirety while sharing stories about its creation. Released in 1997, Sound of Lies is the first album featuring the current Jayhawks lineup - Gary Louris, Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg and Tim O'Reagan - as well as guitarist Kraig Johnson, who will also perform with the group.

Explaining the album choice, Louris says "If there is one Jayhawks record I feel strongly about playing front to back it is Sound of Lies. It holds a special place in the hearts of all band members and we look forward to performing it for you."

The Jayhawks will perform the third and final show of their live stream series on January 10, featuring a selection of cover songs. All performances are streamed live from Slamhammer in Minneapolis, MN. Tickets range from $20-$75 and are available for purchase via Mandolin. View more information here.

Carrying on their success since returning to the core members from the late-90's lineup, The Jayhawks released their new album XOXO earlier this summer. Featuring songwriting and lead vocal contributions from all four members, the album marks a new era in collaboration with their most diverse set of songs to date. In addition to performing on CBS This Morning: Saturday, the band has garnered widespread acclaim including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, No Depression, UNCUT, American Songwriter and more. A testament to The Jayhawks' ongoing evolution, XOXO is a sonically and emotionally cohesive album that reminds us why they remain one of the most enduring and beloved bands of the last thirty years.

