The Hope Conspiracy Make Long-Awaited Return With 'Confusion/Chaos/Misery'

After nearly 14 years, The Hope Conspiracy have emerged from their bunker to a reality entangled by this unwavering truth.

Since their last release (True Nihilist [2009]), members of The Hope Conspiracy have been active in a multitude of bands: All Pigs Must Die, Hesitation Wounds, Lies, Paint It Black, Spiral Heads, Ways Away and more.

Efforts in the above may have kept them musically sharp but it was the pressures and stresses of our present day dystopia that awoke The Hope Conspiracy, serving as the catalyst for some of the most vicious songs they have ever created in their storied career.

Confusion/Chaos/Misery is the band's long-awaited new E.P., out today digitally and on vinyl formats January 12, 2024 on Deathwish Inc. The E.P. was engineered by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios and artwork for the release was created by acclaimed artist Alexander Heir (Death/Traitors).

The title track on Confusion/Chaos/Misery is a sonically violent return to form for The Hope Conspiracy, lyrically reading as scorched-earth policy for the sociopolitical nightmare that entangles us all. "A Struggle For Power" is a near perfect D-Beat ripper, super-charged with palatable lyrical vitriol, while "Nail In The Coffin" ominously rumbles before bulldozing forward with immense power. The closer is a cover of the deep-cut classic "Dogfight" penned by Swedish crust legends Anti Cimex— a fitting track to revisit amid these turbulent modern times.

When all is said and done, this new chapter of The Hope Conspiracy comes into focus. Time passing has stripped away the unnecessary to reveal a hardcore band in their most primal form yet.

Photo by: Chrissy Beale-Baker.