The Hope Conspiracy Make Long-Awaited Return With 'Confusion/Chaos/Misery'

Confusion/Chaos/Misery is the band's long-awaited new E.P., out today digitally and on vinyl formats January 12, 2024.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

The Hope Conspiracy Make Long-Awaited Return With 'Confusion/Chaos/Misery'

After nearly 14 years, The Hope Conspiracy have emerged from their bunker to a reality entangled by this unwavering truth.  

Since their last release (True Nihilist [2009]), members of The Hope Conspiracy have been active in a multitude of bands: All Pigs Must Die, Hesitation Wounds, Lies, Paint It Black, Spiral Heads, Ways Away and more.

Efforts in the above may have kept them musically sharp but it was the pressures and stresses of our present day dystopia that awoke The Hope Conspiracy, serving as the catalyst for some of the most vicious songs they have ever created in their storied career. 

Confusion/Chaos/Misery is the band's long-awaited new E.P., out today digitally and on vinyl formats January 12, 2024 on Deathwish Inc.   The E.P. was engineered  by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios and artwork for the release was created by acclaimed artist Alexander Heir (Death/Traitors).   

The title track on Confusion/Chaos/Misery is a sonically violent return to form for The Hope Conspiracy, lyrically reading as scorched-earth policy for the sociopolitical nightmare that entangles us all.   "A Struggle For Power" is a near perfect D-Beat ripper, super-charged with palatable lyrical vitriol, while "Nail In The Coffin" ominously rumbles before bulldozing forward with immense power. The closer is a cover of the deep-cut classic "Dogfight" penned by Swedish crust legends Anti Cimex— a fitting track to revisit amid these turbulent modern times.   

When all is said and done, this new chapter of The Hope Conspiracy comes into focus. Time passing has stripped away the unnecessary to reveal a hardcore band in their most primal form yet.   

Photo by: Chrissy Beale-Baker.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Evelyn McDonnell Drops The World According To Joan Didion Photo
Evelyn McDonnell Drops 'The World According To Joan Didion'

Evelyn McDonnell, author of The World According to Joan Didion (Harper One, 2023), will be joined by Cara Buckley (New York Times), Peter Noel (Village Voice), Shana L. Redmond (Everything Man:  The Form and Function of Paul Robeson), Alex Segura (Secret Identity), and performer Tammy Faye Starlite (She's a Rainbow). 

2
Wild Fox Playing Andy Thorn Shares Christmas Album High Country Holiday Photo
Wild Fox Playing Andy Thorn Shares Christmas Album 'High Country Holiday'

The incredible fiddle playing was contributed by Allie Kral, Andy Reiner, and Bobby Britt (of Town Mountain). Dr. Joy Adams (of Big Richard) adds stunning cello to two songs, and Erik Deutsch (of the Black Crowes) adds his gorgeous piano to four tracks. And Andy's longtime bandmate, Dr. Greg Garrison, adds the bass.

3
Tickets on Sale Now For SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING Photo
Tickets on Sale Now For 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING'

The K-pop icons showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage.

4
Elisapie Covers Eurythmics For Spotify Singles Photo
Elisapie Covers Eurythmics For Spotify Singles

The Inuk singer also presents a new version of “Arnaq”, a signature song in her repertoire, which combines katajjaq (throat singing) performed by Elisapie and Sylvia Cloutier, and percussion, for a raw, near-experimental result. Both songs are available exclusively via Spotify.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' VisualVideo: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'
Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in FinaleAttack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SPAMALOT