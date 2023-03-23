Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'

The Heavy Release New Single 'Stone Cold Killer'

The song is the latest to be taken from the forthcoming album AMEN, out April 21st.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The Heavy have released their brand new single 'Stone Cold Killer'. The song is the latest to be taken from the forthcoming album AMEN, out April 21st and available to pre-order here.

'Stone Cold Killer' is a gnarled roadhouse rocker written about guitarist Dan Taylor's new kitten "that beautiful thing kills everything", the humorous accompanying video portrays a retro crime caper as the band are hunted by the menacing feline felon.

Regarding the single Dan says, "We got a new cat, a female Burmese. She's the cutest thing you've ever seen, but an absolute enemy of every living thing in the garden. I'm talking total and all-out destruction of robins nesting, she's a terror to everything around her. I thought she was cute but damn, is she mean... So, she's the stone cold killer."

'Stone Cold Killer' follows the release of singles 'I Feel The Love' and 'Hurricane Coming', all taken from AMEN. 'I Feel The Love' jumps with the Pentecostal pop fever full of Mississippi heat, while 'Hurricane Coming' is an exhilarating maelstrom of '60s R&B riffs, horns and gospel harmonies.

The singles have had great support from BBC 6Music, with Craig Charles, Don Letts and Chris Hawkins all particularly big fans at the station, while they've also been receiving lots of airplay in the US too. Additionally, 'Hurricane Coming' has been selected to feature on the soundtrack of the Six Nations rugby.

The Heavy's sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios' Joe Jones. Elsewhere on the album there's the grimy swamp glam of 'Bad Muthafer', while 'Whole Lot Of Me', 'Feels Like Rain' and 'Without A Woman' evoke the string-drenched classic soul of Sam Cooke and Curtis Mayfield with a sly modern crackle.

Their corrupted R&B power is unstoppable and, revived to full blast from the pandemic lull, they're hurtling into 2023, whipping and writhing with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk's visceral electricity pulsating through AMEN.

Watch the new music video here:

The response to The Heavy's return has been ecstatic. The band put UK headline shows on sale for March 2023 which sold out in minutes, prompting additional dates to be added for their September headline tour, including London's KOKO (15th) and Bristol SWX (21st). Tickets are on sale now here and full UK tour dates listed below:

THE HEAVY 2023 UK TOUR DATES

September
15th - London, KOKO
16th - Manchester, Academy 2
18th - Glasgow, St. Luke's
19th - Birmingham, Academy 2
21st - Bristol, SWX




Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour Photo
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency Photo
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka Photo
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup Photo
Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup
Governors Ball 2023 is set to take place in its new home among the trees in historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. The twelfth edition of the festival features a lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in AprilRAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April
March 23, 2023

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy 'That's So Raven' (2003-2007), 'Raven's Home' follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future. Watch the new season trailer video now!
Jackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer TourJackson Browne Announces 2023 Summer Tour
March 23, 2023

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces a 2023 summer tour with dates running from June through early August, performing songs spanning the length of his career. Presale, Fan and VIP ticket information is available now. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment AgencyCraig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency
March 23, 2023

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, his recent project The Lost Files – Exhibit A is Craig’s first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.
ANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in MayANGEL CITY Soccer Team Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in May
March 23, 2023

HBO Original three-part documentary series ANGEL CITY, directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Academy Award®-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes, and Christine O’Malley will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.
!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka!K7 Set to Release a DJ-Kicks Mix From Elkka
March 23, 2023

The announcement lands alongside an exclusive new track - ‘Hands’ - one of two new Elkka tracks found on the record. Elkka will be celebrating the release of her DJ-Kicks with a run of headline live shows during the first week of May, including a performance at London’s Colour Factory – tickets are available now with full tour dates listed below.
share