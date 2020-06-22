The Head and The Heart to Release 'Living Mirage: The Complete Recordings' Digital Deluxe Edition

The Head and The Heart have today announced Living Mirage: The Complete Recordings deluxe album set for digital release on June 26th. The deluxe album features four brand new tracks including "Glory of Music II," "Sun Is Rising," "Backwards Breathing," and "One Big Mystery" and will also be available on vinyl later this year.

On release day, the band will offer an exclusive t-shirt designed by artist Lorin Brown, available for sale from their site for 24 hours. A portion of all t-shirt proceeds will benefit the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective. The mission of the BTFA Collective is to connect the community of black trans women and non-binary femmes in the arts.

The Head and The Heart's current single "Honeybee" is now the band's highest streaming song on Living Mirage with over 64 million streams globally. The track has gone viral on TikTok, with over 123 million impressions to date. Additionally, the band recently participated in a Twitch Stream Aid performance to over 300K viewers, raising $2.7 million for COVID-19 relief. "Honeybee" currently sits at #1 at AAA radio, and is Top 10 on the Alternative radio chart as the record continues its ascension at both formats. Last month, The Head and The Heart returned to NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "Honeybee" from their homes.

Living Mirage is the band's fourth full-length album, it was released on Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise last year. Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down In The Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. Their last two albums, 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The band has performed on over 15 national television shows including Ellen, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Conan, Today Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Front and Center.

Related Articles View More Music Stories