The Frights Release New Album + Announce Tour

Today, The Frights released their fourth studio album, Everything Seems Like Yesterday and announced a spring U.S. headline tour. Produced by bassist Richard Dotson, written and performed by vocalist and guitarist Mikey Carnevale with some sonic assistance from Dotson, it is the band's most emotionally direct body of work to date. Vinyl and CD of the album is available for pre-order via the band's website and will be in stores everywhere on March 13.

Additionally, The Frights have shared the music video for "Leave Me Alone" on FLOOD. "I think that 'Leave Me Alone', being in the middle of the record, serves as a perfect bridge between the opening first half, and the kind of darker 2nd half, explains Carnevale. "It's a sunny, bouncy song about love and separation."

Everything Seems Like Yesterday first took shape through a handful of songs vocalist/guitarist Mikey Carnevale wrote on acoustic guitar back in fall 2018. Carnevale originally intended to release the material as a solo album, but had a change of heart upon sharing his new songs at a series of shows in San Diego and L.A. After receiving a unanimously positive response from his bandmates, he began to see the songs as more of a natural evolution of The Frights. Carnevale enlisted bassist, Richard Dotson, as producer and the two set off to record at Carnevale's grandmother's cabin in Idyllwild, CA. The pair recorded the record in sequence over the course of one week. The record features a wide array of ambient sounds and the use of real-life objects around the cabin as instruments; glasses with water in them, leaves, pots and pans, a ringing phone, etc.



Everything Seems Like Yesterday, documents a particularly challenging year of Carnevale's life. It starts with "24" - The Frights latest studio album, Hypochondriac, was released on August 24, 2018 (Carnevale's 24th birthday) - and ends with "25". "A lot of these songs are about friends who are gone now, either in the sense that they passed away or that we don't speak anymore," Carnevale points out. "Our songs have always involved some kind of looking back over the past, but this one feels like the first time where I'm dealing with those situations and growing from them."



EVERYTHING SEEMS LIKE YESTERDAY TRACK LISTING



1. 24

2. Kicking Cans

3. Simple and Strange

4. Echo in the Corner of the Room

5. Leave Me Alone

6. All I Ask

7. Love Grows Cold

8. Faceless Moon

9. For Someone Else's Sake

10. 25



The Frights also announced a U.S. headline tour in support of Everything Seems Like Yesterday. Tickets for this spring tour are on sale now. They will be covering the entire country including a headline show at Los Angeles' famed The Wiltern. Additionally, the band will play a special free hometown show in San Diego at the historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park on February 15. All dates are listed below. For tickets and more information visit https://thefrights.com/tour/.

EVERYTHING SEEMS LIKE YESTERDAY U.S. HEADLINE TOUR DATES



2/15 San Diego, CA Spreckels Organ Pavilion



3/13 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

3/14 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

3/21 Dallas, TX Deep Ellum Art Co

3/22 Houston, TX Studio at Warehouse Live

3/24 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

3/26 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

3/27 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

3/28 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

3/29 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church

3/31 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

4/2 Cleveland, OH Phantasy

4/3 Detroit, MI The Shelter

4/4 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

4/5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

4/7 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

4/8 Salt Lake City, UT The Greek Station

4/10 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

4/11 Seattle, WA Neumos



5/19 Santa Barbara, CA SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

5/20 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater

5/21 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

5/22-24 Napa, CA BottleRock Music Festival

5/28 Fresno, CA Strummer's

5/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern



The Frights is Mikey Carnevale (vocals/guitar), Richard Dotson (bass), Marc Finn (drums). and Jordan Clark (guitar).





