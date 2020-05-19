The Foxies Share 'Deep Sea Diver'

Nashville-based power trio The Foxies are known for their explosive brand of rock 'n' roll, which combines electro-pop elements with thrashing punk energy. Today, ahead of the May 29 release of their EP Growing Up Is Dead, the band shared their latest song "Deep Sea Diver."

Listen below!

"'Deep Sea Diver' is a love song to yourself," singer Julia Lauren Bullock explains, a fitting theme song for Mental Health Awareness Month. "It's going to the deep end of your own soul to tell yourself, 'Hey, I'll be there for you.' You're going to have to live with yourself for the rest of your life, so you might as well be your best friend."

The six-track EP Growing Up Is Dead is produced by Alex and Sean Silverman (The Technicolors, Chain Gang of 1974). The band's euphoric, snarling live shows inspired them to develop a brand new sound for this EP that they affectionately call "goth disco." "I'm a very visual person," Bullock says, "and every song somehow made me think of a vampire nightclub."



While The Foxies aren't able to bring that vampire nightclub to the fans directly at the moment, they do bring the music to life in a weekly Instagram Live stream with fans on Wednesdays at 7:30pm EST. Last week guitarist Jake Ohlbaum was joined by the legendary John Oates, who stars in the "Anti Socialite" video. Tomorrow the guys from Yellowcard will chat with drummer Rob Bodley.



The trio will also be hosting a 'Growing Up Is Dead Livestream Release Party' on May 29 at 3pm Central. Each track on the EP will be honored in a special way and the band will take questions from fans on Facebook Live and Instagram. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/thefoxiesmusic/ or https://www.instagram.com/thefoxies/ and enjoy.



Pre-Order/Pre-Save Growing Up Is Dead HERE.

