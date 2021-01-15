The Dizzy Bats Premiere New Music Video for 'Alone'

NYC power-pop outfit The Dizzy Bats are at the brink of reintroducing themselves with the release of their first new single in three years. We're partnering with V13 to bring you first look at "Alone" before it officially drops next week. This is the lead single from their self-titled LP, set to release on February 19, 2021.

"Alone", came about after vocalist Connor Frost experienced days where his cat would be the only company he would have. In an effort to stave away the loneliness, Frost crafted a song questioning how life can be perceived while being pent up in a confined space. It captures a late 90s/early 2000s punk pop energy akin to Weezer, Alkaline Trio, and The Mezingers while holding a modernity that puts them up there with rising acts such as Remo Drive, Teenage Halloween, and PUP.

"I had been living by myself for quite some time, and had been self-employed for even longer. Over the years I've definitely had some lonely days where the only people I talk to are my students and clients, and my only interactions were with a cat. I was sitting in my apartment feeling that loneliness, and started to literally write about that feeling, and depict it from those who were on the outside looking in." - Connor Frost of The Dizzy Bats

"Alone" will be out January 22nd. Watch the video here: