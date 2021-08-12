The Darkness Release Brand New Single 'Motorheart'

The Darkness have unleashed the first taste and title track of their forthcoming opus Motorheart out November 19th via Cooking Vinyl.



Paying homage to a devoted sex robot, 'Motorheart' growls, pounds and stomps with Rufus Taylor's drums, Frankie Poullain's bass and Justin & Dan Hawkins' guitars all turned up to 11, whilst Justin's trademark vocals soar to ever more earthquaking levels.



Regarding the single, Justin says, "Motorheart rocks harder than anything we've done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it'll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy."



Motorheart is a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England's favourite rock icons.



Released in a wide variety of formats, including standard and deluxe versions, both digitally and on CD. There's a heavyweight black vinyl album alongside limited edition colour LPs, an old-school cassette version. With exclusive bundles and signed editions to boot, it's the complete aural experience from The Darkness, and a glorious addition to one of the most exciting canons in British rock music!