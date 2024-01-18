The Coronas Cap an Epic Year With North American Tour Set for March as Work on 8th Studio Album Begins

THE CORONAS Announce North American Tour and Begin Work on 8th Studio Album

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Voted #1 “Live Act of the Year” by Hot Press Magazine, Ireland's popular and hardest-working band The Coronas are set for a 2024 North American tour that will kick off on March 5 at the Empty Bottle in Chicago and will include a St. Patrick's Day show at New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom. 

The Coronas have just come off a monumental year that included supporting Bruce Springsteen in front of more than 65,000 people in London's Hyde Park last summer and playing for President Joe Biden in County Mayo during the U.S. president's visit to his ancestral home in Ireland. 

The only independent Irish band to have scored three consecutive chart-topping albums, The Coronas—comprising lead vocalist/guitarist Danny O'Reilly, bass guitarist Graham Knox and drummer Conor Egan—recently toured Australia.

The Coronas are just coming off their traditional holiday residency at their hometown Olympia Theatre, with all four shows sold out in a matter of minutes. In addition, they played a guest-star-filled evening at Dublin's iconic Vicar Street venue with proceeds from the show going to the Dublin Simon Community, which provides essential homelessness services across Ireland. 

Among those joining The Coronas on “Rainy Night in Soho” as a tribute to the late Shane McGowan of The Pogues.were Niamh Farrell (Hamsandwich), Mundy, Gavin James, Erica Cody and Craig Fitzgerald (The Academic), along with Róisín O, Lar Kaye (All Tvvins) and Cian McSweeney (True Tides). Additionally, legendary singer Mary Black joined her son Danny and daughter Róisín O for performances of her hits “No Frontiers” and “A Woman's Heart.” The band's final show of 2023 was at Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney, while several 2024 Irish summer festival shows have already been announced. 

Tickets for all North American shows are on sale now.

Tour Dates﻿

March 5—Empty Bottle, Chicago

March 6—Shank Hall, Milwaukee, WI

March 8—The Great Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

March 12—The Foundry, Philadelphia

March 13—Atlantis, Washington, DC

March 15—Brighton Music Hall, Boston

March 17—Bowery Ballroom, New York City 

The Coronas are currently at work with producer George Murphy (The Specials, Ellie Goulding, Mumford and Sons) at Eastcote Studios in London, where the band has recorded previously, on what will be their eighth studio album. 

As somewhat of a treat for both the fans who have supported the band since Day One and those they won over with their 2022 #1 Irish chart album, TIME STOPPED, The Coronas have delved back through their archives for a special collection of songs. 

THE BEST OF THE EARLY DAYS, released via the band's SoFarSoGood imprint distributed by Blix Street Records, is a dozen tracks compiled from the band's first three albums, plus a special never-before-released album closer “One Last Time.” All of these tracks are being released on vinyl for the first time, in addition to CD format and via all digital platforms.

Beloved for their cinematic, melancholic pop, The Coronas' ever-evolving sound is captured on THE BEST OF THE EARLY DAYS. Four songs each come from their 2007 debut HEROES OR GHOSTS, their 2009 breakthrough TONY WAS AN EX-CON (winner of Best Album at 2010's Meteor Awards, for which they beat U2 and Snow Patrol) and 2011's CLOSER TO YOU, their first Irish chart-topper, all chapters in an extraordinary, near 20-year career. 



