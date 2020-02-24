The British Music Embassy Unveils Full 2020 SXSW Line Up

The British Music Embassy is returning to Austin for SXSW 2020 - this time at the new and larger home of Cedar Street Courtyard for 10 days of activity.



The British Music Embassy (BME) is the official UK residency at SXSW and hosts several events and showcases throughout the convention which runs from March 13-22.



There will be 13 SXSW showcases featuring more than 60 performances in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), Belfast City Council, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation. A playlist of all BME showcasing artists can be found here and the full program is here.

Sunday, March 15

7:30pm - 11pm

British Music @ SXSW presents

Bess Atwell 8:00-8:30 pm

The Wandering Hearts 8:50-9:20 pm

Hardwicke Circus 9:40-10:10 pm

Chainska Brassika 10:30-11:00 pm

____

Monday, March 16

8pm - 2am

DIY Magazine presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with Ticketmaster New Music

Shopping 8:00-8:40 pm

Walt Disco 9:00-9:40 pm

King Nun 10:00-10:40 pm

Nasty Cherry 11:00-11:40 pm

Crows 12:00-12:40 am

HMLTD 1:00-1:00 am



____

Tuesday, March 17

8pm - 2am

ATC Live presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with PPL and PRS for Music

Fenne Lily 8:00-8:40 pm

Algiers 9:00-9:40 pm

Sorry 10:00-10:40 pm

Los Bitchos 11:00-11:40 pm

Black Country New Road 12:00-12:40 am

Pom Poko 1:00-1:40 am

____



Wednesday, March 18

2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)

Childcare 2:10-2:40 pm

Babeheaven 3:00-3:30 pm

Miro Shot 3:50-4:20 pm

Far Caspian 4:40-5:10 pm

Life 5:30-6:00 pm

8pm - 2am

BBC Radio 6 Music presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with BPI

Special Guests (Acoustic) 8:00-8:20 pm

Bang Bang Romeo 9:00-9:40 pm

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 10:00-10:40 pm

Jehnny Beth 11:00-11:40 pm

The Murder Capital 12:00-12:40

Beabadoobee 1:00-1:40 am

____



Thursday, March 19

2pm - 6pm

Output Belfast presents (Free Show By RSVP)

Gross Net 2:10-2:30 pm

Pat Dam Smyth 2:50-3:10 pm

Lilla Vargen 3:30-3:50 pm

Wood Burning Savages 4:10-4:30 pm

Ryan McMullan 4:50-5:10 pm

Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra 5:30-6:00 pm

8pm - 2am

BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with PRSF

Self Esteem 8:00-8:40 pm

Aaron Smith 9:00-9:40 pm

Knucks 10:00-10:40 pm

Arlo Parks 11:00-11:40 pm

The Orielles 12:00-12:40 am

Steam Down 1:00-1:40 AM



Friday, March 20

2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)

Siobhan Wilson 2:10-2:40 pm

Rosie Lowe 3:00-3:30 pm

Shygirl 3:50-4:20 pm

Weird Milk 4:40-5:10 pm

PVA 5:30-6:00 pm

8pm - 2am

BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with AIM

Bess Atwell 8:00-8:40 pm

Liz Lawrence 9:00-9:40 pm

Jordan McKampa 10:00-10:40 pm

Porridge Radio 11:00-11:40 pm

Kokoroko 12:00-12:40 am

Marsicians 1:00-1:40 am

____

Saturday, March 21

2pm - 6pm

British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)

Jordan MacKrampa 2:10-2:40 pm

Pizza Girl 3:00-3:30 pm

The Dunts 3:50-4:20 pm

Tim Burgess 4:40-5:10 pm

King Nun 5:30-6:00 pm

8pm - 2am

BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase

In association with PPL & PRS for Music

Rosie Lowe 8:00-8:40 pm

Jadu Heart 9:00-9:40 pm

Lauren Hibberd 10:00-10:40 pm

Dry Cleaning 11:00-11:40 pm

Larkin 12:00-12:40 pm

The Sherlocks 1:00-1:40 am





