The British Music Embassy Unveils Full 2020 SXSW Line Up
The British Music Embassy is returning to Austin for SXSW 2020 - this time at the new and larger home of Cedar Street Courtyard for 10 days of activity.
The British Music Embassy (BME) is the official UK residency at SXSW and hosts several events and showcases throughout the convention which runs from March 13-22.
There will be 13 SXSW showcases featuring more than 60 performances in partnership with AIM, BBC Music, the BPI, the Department for International Trade (DIT), Belfast City Council, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation. A playlist of all BME showcasing artists can be found here and the full program is here.
Sunday, March 15
7:30pm - 11pm
British Music @ SXSW presents
Bess Atwell 8:00-8:30 pm
The Wandering Hearts 8:50-9:20 pm
Hardwicke Circus 9:40-10:10 pm
Chainska Brassika 10:30-11:00 pm
____
Monday, March 16
8pm - 2am
DIY Magazine presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with Ticketmaster New Music
Shopping 8:00-8:40 pm
Walt Disco 9:00-9:40 pm
King Nun 10:00-10:40 pm
Nasty Cherry 11:00-11:40 pm
Crows 12:00-12:40 am
HMLTD 1:00-1:00 am
____
Tuesday, March 17
8pm - 2am
ATC Live presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with PPL and PRS for Music
Fenne Lily 8:00-8:40 pm
Algiers 9:00-9:40 pm
Sorry 10:00-10:40 pm
Los Bitchos 11:00-11:40 pm
Black Country New Road 12:00-12:40 am
Pom Poko 1:00-1:40 am
____
Wednesday, March 18
2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)
Childcare 2:10-2:40 pm
Babeheaven 3:00-3:30 pm
Miro Shot 3:50-4:20 pm
Far Caspian 4:40-5:10 pm
Life 5:30-6:00 pm
8pm - 2am
BBC Radio 6 Music presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with BPI
Special Guests (Acoustic) 8:00-8:20 pm
Bang Bang Romeo 9:00-9:40 pm
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 10:00-10:40 pm
Jehnny Beth 11:00-11:40 pm
The Murder Capital 12:00-12:40
Beabadoobee 1:00-1:40 am
____
Thursday, March 19
2pm - 6pm
Output Belfast presents (Free Show By RSVP)
Gross Net 2:10-2:30 pm
Pat Dam Smyth 2:50-3:10 pm
Lilla Vargen 3:30-3:50 pm
Wood Burning Savages 4:10-4:30 pm
Ryan McMullan 4:50-5:10 pm
Ryan Vail and Elma Orkestra 5:30-6:00 pm
8pm - 2am
BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with PRSF
Self Esteem 8:00-8:40 pm
Aaron Smith 9:00-9:40 pm
Knucks 10:00-10:40 pm
Arlo Parks 11:00-11:40 pm
The Orielles 12:00-12:40 am
Steam Down 1:00-1:40 AM
Friday, March 20
2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)
Siobhan Wilson 2:10-2:40 pm
Rosie Lowe 3:00-3:30 pm
Shygirl 3:50-4:20 pm
Weird Milk 4:40-5:10 pm
PVA 5:30-6:00 pm
8pm - 2am
BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with AIM
Bess Atwell 8:00-8:40 pm
Liz Lawrence 9:00-9:40 pm
Jordan McKampa 10:00-10:40 pm
Porridge Radio 11:00-11:40 pm
Kokoroko 12:00-12:40 am
Marsicians 1:00-1:40 am
____
Saturday, March 21
2pm - 6pm
British Music @ SXSW presents (Free Show By RSVP)
Jordan MacKrampa 2:10-2:40 pm
Pizza Girl 3:00-3:30 pm
The Dunts 3:50-4:20 pm
Tim Burgess 4:40-5:10 pm
King Nun 5:30-6:00 pm
8pm - 2am
BBC Music presents Official SXSW Showcase
In association with PPL & PRS for Music
Rosie Lowe 8:00-8:40 pm
Jadu Heart 9:00-9:40 pm
Lauren Hibberd 10:00-10:40 pm
Dry Cleaning 11:00-11:40 pm
Larkin 12:00-12:40 pm
The Sherlocks 1:00-1:40 am