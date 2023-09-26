The Bones of J.R. Jones Releases New Single 'Animals' Ahead of First LP in 5 Years 'Slow Lightning'

The New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones released “Animals,” the final pre-release single from Slow Lightning, his first studio album in more than 5 years that will be released on October 13 via Tone Tree Music.

On October 12, he will kick off the second leg of his US album release tour in Washington, D.C. followed by a hometown album release show at Mercury Lounge in New York on October 13. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website. Slow Lightning is now available for pre-order on pink vinyl.

About the new song, Jonathon Linaberry (best known by his stage name The Bones of J.R. Jones) explains: “‘Animals’ is about letting yourself go and giving into another version of yourself. Going out, getting into trouble, letting whatever may happen, happen and finding out you're happier that way.”

“Animals” follows the release of the album’s radio single “The Good Life,” which was released last month alongside a moving official video starring actress Maggie McDowell. Atwood Magazine proclaimed, “‘The Good Life’ radiates with smoldering folk rock passion and perseverance as The Bones of J.R. Jones echoes our endless individual pursuit in song.” The album’s propulsive debut single “Heaven Help Me” was praised by Magnet Magazine and has already been streamed more than 250,000 times.

As the title suggests, the 12-track collection Slow Lightning is raw and visceral, pulsating with an understated electrical current that flows through his cinematic brand of roots noir. The songs grapple with doubt and desire in the face of nature and fate, and frequent collaborator Kiyoshi Matsuyama’s production is eerily hypnotic to match, with haunting synthesizers, vintage drum machines, and ghostly guitars.

“I felt very lost at the time I was writing these songs,” Linaberry confesses. “It was a moment of deep crisis and anxiety, but I knew the only way out was through, which meant I just had to bring myself to the table every day and put in the work.”

The Bones of J.R. Jones is a New York-based songwriter, storyteller, visual artist and “one man band who can hold an audience rapt, rendering the cacophony of a stage full of musicians utterly unnecessary” (Noisey). His 2021 EP, A Celebration, was praised by American Songwriter, Under The Radar and Atwood Magazine, who called it “an intimate, visceral outpouring of vulnerability, reflection, connection, and wonder.”

Tour Dates:

10/12 – Washington, DC – DC9

10/13 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

10/14 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

10/16 – Richmond, VA – Camel

10/17 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

10/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

10/19 – Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

10/20 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

10/21 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

11/8 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

11/9 – Luxembourg, LUX – Gudde Wellen

11/10 – Paris, FR – No.Pi

11/11 – London, UK – Omeara

11/14 – Cologne, DE – Jaki

11/15 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich

11/16 – Berlin, DE – Kantine Berghain

11/17 – Leipzig, DE – Naumanns

11/18 –Frankfurt, DE – Brotfabrik

Photo Credit: Chloe Horseman