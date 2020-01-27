The Blaze Velluto Collection Shares Music Video for 'Fish Mountain Part II'

Quebec City-based singer/songwriter Blaze Velluto is set to return again as The Blaze Velluto Collection with a new full-length, We Are Sunshine, due out this summer via Montreal's Dare To Care Records. The album serves as a follow-up to the group's well-received debut, Weatherman, which was independently released in the spring of 2017 before being picked up by Dare To Care and reissued in February 2018. An experimental mix of retro pop, sunny folk, and progressive rock, Weatherman saw Velluto join forces with video producer Michael Japan for a trilogy of music videos - "M Coyote," "Matilda," and "Morning Dew" - the latter of which premiered at the Festival de cinéma de la ville de Québec. For the lead single from the forthcoming 10-song set, "Fish Mountain Part II," Velluto teamed up with the mysterious Japan once again to bring to life a colorful canvas where soothing gospel sounds meet expansive rock, daily situations collide with frenzied fantasies, and catchy riffs encounter brief prog forays. The video serves as a playful nod to Weatherman's themes of lost love, while also introducing the trippy cast of characters featured in its follow-up.

On "Fish Mountain Part II," Velluto's guitar and vocals are augmented by Jean-Etienne Collin-Marcoux (Anatole, Beat SexÜ) on drums, Little miss Roy, Odrée Couture-Bédard and Anna Frances Meyer (Les Deuxluxes) on backing vocals, Alexandre Beaulieu on synths and backing vocals, Lyne Goulet on saxophone, Mélissa Fortin (Bon Enfant, Canailles) on organ, and Guillaume Chiasson (Ponctuation, Bon Enfant, Jesuslesfilles) on bass. The aforementioned Chiasson also mixed the song and co-produced it with both Tonio Morin-Vargas (Bernard Adamus) and the enigmatic Velluto himself, at Pantoum in Québec City. This eccentric group comes together to deliver an experimental take on invigorating, progressive folk-rock courtesy of Blaze Velluto.





