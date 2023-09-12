The Big Moon Announce US Live Dates & Share 'Summer Still Comes'

The track is taken from the upcoming deluxe version of their acclaimed third record Here Is Everything, due for release on October 13.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

The Big Moon Announce US Live Dates & Share 'Summer Still Comes'

Following a storming summer of festivals, including a packed Glastonbury performance in June, the Mercury Prize-nominated London quartet The Big Moon have announced a November run of US dates, which precedes a UK and EU headlining tour.

The London quartet also share “Summer Still Comes,” a waltzing rumination that further showcases the band’s innate ability to write smart, sharp alt-pop triumphs. 

Says front-person Juliette Jackson, “It’s a song about longing for your friends and loved ones. Experiences just don’t really mean anything to me unless I can share them with someone else. And the changes of the seasons feel so relentless and unforgiving when your life isn’t moving at the same speed.”

The track is taken from the upcoming deluxe version of their acclaimed third record Here Is Everything, due for release on October 13 (a year to the day of the original release of Here Is Everything) which will also include a further bonus track “Round Forever” (which features lead vocals from bassist Celia Archer), and remixes from Marika Hackman and Art School Girlfriend.

The Big Moon’s third album, Here is Everything, found Jackson documenting the excitement and trepidation of new motherhood. Her bandmates took Jules’ raw, unvarnished story-songs and  doubled-down in the studio, reveling in an innate, giddy togetherness and emerging with a clutch of genuinely fantastic tunes.

Here Is Everything was mostly self-produced, with the expert guidance and expertise of co-producers CECIL (Self Esteem, Jehnny Beth, PJ Harvey) and the GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Deerhunter, and the producer of The Big Moon’s 2020 album Walking Like We Do).

THE BIG MOON TOUR DATES

November 13 – Washington DC – DC9
November 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
November 16 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
December 5 — Genk, BE — Effort
December 6 — Paris, FR — Backstage
December 9 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 Warehouse
December 10 — Manchester, UK — New Century Hall
December 13 — Birmingham, UK — The Mill
December 14 — Bristol, UK — The Marble Factory
December 15 — Oxford, UK — O2 Academy 1
December 18 — London, UK — Union Chapel (stripped-back performance)

Photo by Aaron Parsons


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pouty Shares New Single Virgos Need More Love Photo
Pouty Shares New Single 'Virgos Need More Love'

Gagliardi was one-half of Slutever, whose bratty punk songs continue to captivate new audiences on social media. She later joined Upset, which featured former members of Hole and Vivian Girls. Pouty’s debut EP, Take Me to Honey Island, came out in 2016, and over the following years, Gagliardi shared a handful of EPs and singles.

2
iogi Releases New Track 6am Photo
iogi Releases New Track '6am'

iogi's signed with Raw Tapes Records, founded by Yuvi Havkin, who himself is signed to the influential L.A.-based label Stones Throw under the name Rejoicer. Raw Tapes can be viewed as Tel Aviv’s answer to Stones Throw—an uncompromising, genre-defying label that houses a cosmically vast array of artists at which iogi fits right at home.

3
Citizen Reminisce on Old Memories on New Track When I Let You Down Photo
Citizen Reminisce on Old Memories on New Track 'When I Let You Down'

Citizen take a trip down memory lane on fast new single “When I Let You Down.” “When I Let You Down” is the third release from Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. It follows the band’s previous singles 'If You're Lonely” and 'Hyper Trophy.' Citizen’s world tour in support of the new record kicks off this fall in Indianapolis on October 18.

4
Rock Group Extreme Announces Massive Thicker Than Blood Tour Photo
Rock Group Extreme Announces Massive 'Thicker Than Blood' Tour

The band has had a busy year, with the release of their latest album SIX this summer. The heavy rockers are keeping the momentum going with even more to come. Most recently, the band debuted their brand-new music video for the track “The Mask” off SIX. Directed by the band’s own Nuno Bettencourt.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW