The Big Moon Announce US Live Dates & Share 'Summer Still Comes'

Following a storming summer of festivals, including a packed Glastonbury performance in June, the Mercury Prize-nominated London quartet The Big Moon have announced a November run of US dates, which precedes a UK and EU headlining tour.

The London quartet also share “Summer Still Comes,” a waltzing rumination that further showcases the band’s innate ability to write smart, sharp alt-pop triumphs.

Says front-person Juliette Jackson, “It’s a song about longing for your friends and loved ones. Experiences just don’t really mean anything to me unless I can share them with someone else. And the changes of the seasons feel so relentless and unforgiving when your life isn’t moving at the same speed.”

The track is taken from the upcoming deluxe version of their acclaimed third record Here Is Everything, due for release on October 13 (a year to the day of the original release of Here Is Everything) which will also include a further bonus track “Round Forever” (which features lead vocals from bassist Celia Archer), and remixes from Marika Hackman and Art School Girlfriend.

The Big Moon’s third album, Here is Everything, found Jackson documenting the excitement and trepidation of new motherhood. Her bandmates took Jules’ raw, unvarnished story-songs and doubled-down in the studio, reveling in an innate, giddy togetherness and emerging with a clutch of genuinely fantastic tunes.

Here Is Everything was mostly self-produced, with the expert guidance and expertise of co-producers CECIL (Self Esteem, Jehnny Beth, PJ Harvey) and the GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Deerhunter, and the producer of The Big Moon’s 2020 album Walking Like We Do).

THE BIG MOON TOUR DATES

November 13 – Washington DC – DC9

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 16 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

December 5 — Genk, BE — Effort

December 6 — Paris, FR — Backstage

December 9 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 Warehouse

December 10 — Manchester, UK — New Century Hall

December 13 — Birmingham, UK — The Mill

December 14 — Bristol, UK — The Marble Factory

December 15 — Oxford, UK — O2 Academy 1

December 18 — London, UK — Union Chapel (stripped-back performance)