The Barr Brothers Unveil 'Red Moth Solar Companion'

Today, The Barr Brothers unveiled Red Moth Solar Companion, a two-track release available now on all platforms. The songs, two b-sides from the critically acclaimed Queens of the Breakers, were written and recorded by Brad Barr, Andrew Barr and Sarah Pagé during the taping sessions for the record at Wild Studios in St-Zénon and Professional Awesome Studios in Montreal. The illustration is a drawing by Leo Maraviglia.

Listen below!

"'Red Moth Solar Companion' is a live, instrumental, off-the-floor improvisation that musically describes a patient journey through the heart of a star," stated Brad Barr. "'Saint Cecilia' has hints of Blonde On Blonde, it's the pantomime of an experienced but misguided wayfarer who is fixated on the promise of redemption through Saint Cecilia, the patroness of musicians."



Queens of the Breakers was released on October 13th, 2017 to rave reviews across the board. Q Magazine, MOJO, Uncut, Exclaim!, BBC, Rolling Stone France, Le Soleil, Voir and countless others praised the third album. The band sold-out their US tour alongside many cities in Canada, after touring Europe with The War on Drugs on another string of sold-out dates. The Barr Brothers returned to play on CBS 'This Morning Saturday', KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic, KEXP, France Inter 'Le Nouveau Rendez-Vous' to name only a few. The album received a 2019 JUNO nomination (Adult Alternative Album of the Year), was on the Polaris Music Prize 2018 Long List and received five nominations at the 2018 ADISQ Awards winning in the category Anglophone concert of the Year. Queens of the Breakers' is closing in on 30 million streams worldwide. Recently, the song "Defibrillation" was heard in the critically acclaimed FX TV series Better Things.





