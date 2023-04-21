Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Band Camino Shares 'What Am I Missing?'

The Band CAMINO is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their next project with Elektra.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Celebrated pop-rock trio and live sensation The Band CAMINO today unveil their blazing, energetic new single "What Am I Missing?"

On the new track, the group weighs the pros and cons of a relationship dissolving. With a hard-hitting chorus and fiery guitar riffs, the effort previews an exciting year ahead for the Nashville-based band - which includes a massive home-state performance at Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 17.

"What Am I Missing?" also follows The Band CAMINO's latest release "Told You So," which continues to underscore why the group have become a must-watch artist since their inception in 2015. "Told You So" also arrived on the heels of the group's impressive year of touring in 2022, which saw them completely sell out their spring U.S. headline run and play their biggest headline show to date at The Factory in Dallas.

Known as a live sensation for their captivating, high-impact performances, the band will also be embarking on a European headline tour on Tuesday, May 2 (dates HERE).

The Band CAMINO is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their next project with Elektra. Stay tuned for much more coming soon.

ABOUT THE BAND CAMINO:

The Band CAMINO has blazed a permanent trail for themselves in music, garnering more than 500 million global streams to date and widespread acclaim. Since relocating from Memphis to Nashville in 2018, the band (singers/guitarists Jeffery Jordan and Spencer Stewart and drummer Garrison Burgess) has been honing their signature 'Band Camino' sound at the crossroads of pop and rock music.

Their self-titled debut album (Sept. 2021) showcases the trio's electrifying guitar-driven sound, first introduced on their anthemic EP tryhard in 2019, which spawned fan favorites "Daphne Blue" and "See Through."

In addition to selling out multiple tours - including their largest headline run to date in 2022 - and hitting the major festival circuit with performances at Lollapalooza, Hangout, Forecastle, and Austin City Limits (where they were named a "breakout act" by Grammy.com), The Band CAMINO has developed a highly-engaged worldwide fanbase.

Their growth has been largely stimulated by raw discovery, even catching the attention of Taylor Swift, who included the band's reflective track "Berenstein" on her "Songs I'm Loving Right Now" playlist in 2018.

In 2021, the band made their national television debut performing "1 Last Cigarette" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and "Underneath My Skin" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



