The Ballroom Thieves Shares 'Woman (feat. Lady Lamb)'

Out now, New England sweethearts The Ballroom Thieves share "Woman (feat. Lady Lamb)," the first single since their 2020 album Unlovely, and more significantly, the departure of bandmate/friend/drummer, Devin Mauch.

The Ballroom Thieves formed in 2010 while guitarist Martin Earley and Devin attended Stonehill College, just outside of Boston. A few years later, the band would add cellist Calin "Callie" Peters and record several albums, including Unlovely (via Nettwerk Records). It's their unique brand of powerful and harmonious music, while never shying away from topics and ideas they are passionate about, that has charmed fans around the country. Their catalog has amassed over 90+ million streams, garnered key support from the press (Rolling Stone, NPR Music, The Washington Post, American Songwriter, Consequence Of Sound, Paste) and radio (WBUR, WGBH, WETS, WMOT, Maine Public Radio, WCLX, WCLZ), and gained a loyal live following, with sold-out shows and festival spots at Boston Calling, Newport Folk, and Calgary Folk.

Highlighting Callie's soulful vocals alongside a crescendo of horns, "Woman" features guest vocals from fellow New England-based musician and songwriter Lady Lamb (aka Aly Spaltro).

The band had this to say about the song: "So you had a bad breakup and decided to write a song to prove to everybody that you're over it. Wistful reflection turns into denial, self-pity, anger, and finally, acceptance. You're definitely over it. You add a big horn part during the spiteful bridge. Is she even going to care? It doesn't matter because you're definitely over it."

