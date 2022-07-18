Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Acacia Strain Announce September 2022 Headline Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am local time.

Jul. 18, 2022  

THE ACACIA STRAIN - Vincent Bennett [vocals], Kevin Boutot [drums], Devin Shidaker [guitar], and Griffin Landa [bass] - have announced the "You Can't Skip Lunch" Tour, which kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through September 26 in Washington, DC.

Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife, and Bodybox will support. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

The band's eighth album Slow Decay, which was dubbed "stunning and suffocating" by Revolver and as "a genuinely inventive take on metallic hardcore without abandoning the traits that longtime Acacia Strain fans know and love, and for a band nearly 20 years into their career, that's a pretty impressive feat" by Brooklyn Vegan, is out now through Rise Records.

THE ACACIA STRAIN Tour Dates

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Ukie Club+
9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch* (Featuring Terror)
9/13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
9/14 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery
9/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
9/16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
9/17 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
9/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
9/19 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
9/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
9/22 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
9/23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
9/24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
9/25 - Jacksonville, FL - Hooligans
9/26 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
*No Sanguisugabogg
+No YOTK



