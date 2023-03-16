Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'

Mar. 16, 2023  

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, "No Surprises," a cover off of Radiohead's 1997 release, OK Computer. "No Surprises" is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging. "No Surprises" is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms worldwide.

Led by haunting piano and emphatic guitar, this arrangement of "No Surprises" gives its flowers to the original track whilst adding a veiled, pensive layer of yearning that is characteristic of The A.M.s' music. Staying loyal to their introspective quality found in their previous releases, their version of this track is quintessentially woeful while maintaining its emotionally transcendent performance.

"Despite being reasonably happy, silly people, we both like dark, sad music," the pair comments. "Maybe the more we explore the depths of our dark feelings, the more we appreciate the light. Or maybe we like feeling the ache of wistful sadness through music, or maybe it's just a sublime song - but it's probably all of the above."

Recounting the process which saw both of them drawn to this track, they observe that "regardless, when 'No Surprises' came out we were both really taken by its melancholic beauty."

Their interpretation of "No Surprises" reminds us of the potential of making art together enriched by individual perspectives and experiences. That same spirit is at the core of The A.M.s' musical project: long-distance friends who make music a thousand miles away from one another. Mariko Langan and Adrian Libertini are a testament to creative collaborations that know no distance.

"No Surprises" is The A.M.s' first release since Ignite The Sky which received praise from champions such as The Big Takeover, American Songwriter, and The Alternate Root. Following the release of their debut album and a slew of live dates on the West Coast, the pair attended the Durango Songwriter Expo last month. "No Surprises" is now available for download or streaming.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ulysses Curry



