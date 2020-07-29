Terri Clark Announces New Album IT'S CHRISTMAS… CHEERS!

The Album Will Be Released on September 25

Country music icon, Terri Clark, has announced she will be releasing her new album titled, It's Christmas... Cheers! on September 25, 2020. Produced by Terri Clark herself, the album includes 10 songs and features musical guests Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss - The Time Jumpers play on every track. Each album will come with a Christmas postcard and the LP will feature holly green vinyl. Pre-order the new album HERE.

It's Christmas... Cheers! will mark Terri's first new album to be released on Mercury Nashville in 15 years. When she finished this record after two years in the making, Terri felt Mercury Nashville would be the perfect home for the project, as Mercury was the first label she signed with when she was only 25 years old in the Fall of 1993.

Terri shares her excitement for her new album along with the talented artists she collaborated with stating, "I resisted making and releasing a Christmas album for many years even though I'm a big Christmas person and love the music of the season. It's been done by the best in so many amazing ways and I wanted to wait until I felt I could make it special, be excited about it, and do it justice in my own way. Having The Time Jumpers to collaborate with and the wonderful guest artists featured - it did just that. I am eager for everyone to hear the record that was almost 2 years in the making but took 25 years to get around to."

Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Terri Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. The 3-time JUNO Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Terri has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2016, Terri took to the airwaves in a whole new way with Country Gold with Terri Clark. The internationally syndicated radio show can be heard on over 170 stations across the USA and Canada and has garnered Terri CMA and ACM nominations for her hosting duties. With over 5 million albums sold, hit singles such as "Better Things To Do," "Poor Poor Pitiful Me," "Girls Lie Too," "Northern Girl," and "I Just Wanna Be Mad," a slew of awards and sold out audiences on both sides of the border, Terri has solidified her place in the history books of country music.

Track Listing

1)- Winter Wonderland

2)- Jingle Bells

3)- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

4)- I'll Be Home For Christmas

5)- Cowboy Christmas (featuring Ricky Skaggs)

6)- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (with Dierks Bentley)

7)- Silent Night (featuring Vince Gill)

8)- Up On The Housetop

9)- Silver Bells (featuring The Oak Ridge Boys)

10)- Away In A Manager (with Pam Tillis & Suzy Bogguss)

View More Music Stories Related Articles