Terminal V Unveil Plans For All Nighters Programme This Summer

Scotland's Terminal V Festival has become one of the largest and most successful parties in the UK, and now the team behind it announce a bold and exciting new project: Terminal V All Nighters. Inspired by the simpler days of the 90s, when dancers picked their spot on the floor and kept going all night long, these new events will recapture the spirit and essence of those halcyon days, with a modern twist.

Launching this summer, these special showcase events will harness the power and intensity of the iconic Area V stage at Terminal V, but all night long. Of course, they will fit in between the landmark Terminal V Easter and Halloween parties that have become such an essential part of the yearly party calendar for those in the know.

Each one will start at 8pm and run until 6am on the awesome Area V Stage, with 5000 people partying hard at The Royal Highland Centre. As is always the way with Terminal V events, the line ups will feature the biggest and most forward thinking artist and brands from the worlds of house and techno. They start in August and take things back to a more stripped down approach coupled with all the next level production the world has come to expect from Terminal V.

Register for more info and presale for these events, here: terminal.co.uk/allnighters





