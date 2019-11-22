Tennyson Releases TELESCOPE EP

The long wait is over as Tennyson finally unveil their full Telescope EP, out now via Counter Records. Influenced by extensive time spent in Japan and an exploration of the beauty in the mundane that surrounds us all, Luke Petty aka Tennyson's latest work is a stunning six-track outing led by standout singles "Telescope" and "Collapse". Praised by the likes of Billboard Dance and Run The Trap to name a few, the project is also an ongoing collaboration with Russian visual artist Waneella whose artwork throughout the project helps inform the setting Telescope exists within. Aligned with Luke's vision, her work is a collection of atmospheric pieces displaying the stages of technological growth and decay that are as essential as the music itself.

Listen below!



Reflecting on how he discovered Waneella and his immediate gravitation toward her style, Luke explains that he was "trying to find images that matched this abstract feeling that the music gave me. Something like being alone in the dark glow of my room. I came across waneella's viral image. The mood was exactly what I was imagining."

He goes on to detail his thoughts further, noting: "Everything in Japan is staggeringly beautiful, and in an almost unconscious way. And yet when you search for images of Japan, all you get are corny over-saturated photos of blossom trees and temples. I don't know how to describe it, it's in every plant growing through the sidewalk, the pylons, road paint, grocery stores. waneella's work captures this beauty and exaggerates just enough so that it matches the memory of being there and not the iPhone photo you took."

Admired by Vogue for "atmospheres that feel shimmering and subdued at the same time" and The Guardian for crafting "an electronic reverie," Tennyson has carved a sweet lane within the indie-electronic space. With multiple headline tours throughout North America, Europe, and Asia under his belt alongside the critically acclaimed Different Water EP and extensive backing from Spotify to Apple Music in 2019, Tennyson continues to build upon years of dedicated support as he continues the journey on "Telescope".





