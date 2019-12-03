After kicking off the holiday season with a performance during last week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Tenille Townes releases Songs For Christmas-available now via Columbia Nashville -Listen below!

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves), the project features two new tracks: "One In A Million"-an original song written by Townes and Tashian-as well as a rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)."

The new music adds to a breakout year for Townes, whose forthcoming full-length debut album, produced by Jay Joyce, will be released next year via Columbia Nashville. Already receiving widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone describes the current single, "Jersey On The Wall," as, "precise and potent lyrics full of empathy...It's not a love song or a party song, but a moment of country music existentialism," while Music Row declares, "Tenille Townes is the future. Get on board now."

In celebration of the album, Townes will tour extensively throughout 2020 including a series of dates supporting Alan Jackson. The arena tour kicks off January 10 at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center and includes stops at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, Tulsa's BOK Center, Denver's Pepsi Center and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena among many others. Townes will also perform two special shows at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Keith Urban on January 17 and 18. See below for complete details.

Canadian-born and Nashville-based, Townes recently won four awards at the 2019 Canadian Country Music Awards: Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"), Anthem Entertainment Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year ("Somebody's Daughter"). Winning all four of her nominated categories, Townes lead the night with the most awards received. She is also a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has been included in Amazon Music's "2019 Artists To Watch," CMT's "Next Women of Country," iHeart Radio's "Artists To Watch in 2019," "The Bobby Bones Show's" "Class of 2019," CMT's "Listen Up" and the inaugural class of "Opry NextStage." Townes also recently participated in Cracker Barrel's "Five Decades, One Voice" campaign-a project created to highlight the importance of women in country music by celebrating legendary female artists and those following in their footsteps. For the project, Townes was personally selected by Brandi Carlile to collaborate on new versions of two songs-Townes' "Somebody's Daughter" and Carlile's "Fulton County Jane Doe."

In addition to her work as a musician and songwriter, Townes remains committed to charitable causes including her own initiative, Big Hearts For Big Kids, which has raised over $1.9 million to date benefiting a youth shelter in her hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta. More information can be found at bigheartsforbigkids.com.

TENILLE TOWNES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 8-Portland, OR-CMA Songwriters Series

January 10-Cincinnati, OH-Heritage Bank Center*

January 11-Columbia, SC-Colonial Life Arena*

January 17-Las Vegas, NV-The Colosseum at Caesars Palace†

January 18-Las Vegas, NV-The Colosseum at Caesars Palace†

January 23-24-Rivera Cancun, Mexico-Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival

February 10-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall at Bridgestone Arena

February 14-Atlanta, GA-State Farm Arena*

February 15-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center*

February 21-El Paso, TX-UTEP Don Haskins Center*

February 22-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena*

March 13-London, UK-The O2

March 14-Glasgow, UK-SSE Hydro

March 15-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena

March 26-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center* (on-sale Friday, December 6)

March 27-Springfield, MO-JQH Arena* (on-sale Friday, December 6)

April 25-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Festival

June 26-Candott, WI-Country Fest

July 10-Craven, SK-Country Thunder Saskatchewan

August 7-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

August 28-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena*

August 29-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center*

October 2-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena*

October 3-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center*

*supporting Alan Jackson

†supporting Keith Urban





